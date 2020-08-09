Tribune seeks nominations for Teen of the Week

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Bismarck Tribune and MDU Resources Group Inc. are teaming up for a third year to recognize exemplary high school seniors.

The Teen of the Week series will begin Sept. 23, featuring stories about students from the region who excel in and out of the classroom.

Tribune staff will select the weekly winners from students nominated by their principals, counselors or teachers. Once all 32 Teen of the Weeks have been recognized, a committee composed of staff from MDU Resources and the Tribune will select a Teen of the Year, who will receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources.

“We are thrilled to begin our third year of partnership with MDU Resources,” Bismarck Tribune Publisher Gary Adkisson said. “I have operated this program at four different newspapers over the years and never had a more engaged sponsor. Their commitment to education and to North Dakota students is remarkable.”

This year, past Teen of the Week winner Alexandra Kautzman will be writing the 32-week series that will feature a different student each Wednesday on Page A1 of the Tribune.