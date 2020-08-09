Tribune seeks nominations for Teen of the Week

The Bismarck Tribune and MDU Resources Group Inc. are teaming up for a third year to recognize exemplary high school seniors.
The Teen of the Week series will begin Sept. 23, featuring stories about students from the region who excel in and out of the classroom.
Tribune staff will select the weekly winners from students nominated by their principals, counselors or teachers. Once all 32 Teen of the Weeks have been recognized, a committee composed of staff from MDU Resources and the Tribune will select a Teen of the Year, who will receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources.
“We are thrilled to begin our third year of partnership with MDU Resources,” Bismarck Tribune Publisher Gary Adkisson said. “I have operated this program at four different newspapers over the years and never had a more engaged sponsor. Their commitment to education and to North Dakota students is remarkable.”
This year, past Teen of the Week winner Alexandra Kautzman will be writing the 32-week series that will feature a different student each Wednesday on Page A1 of the Tribune.
“We are thrilled to have Alexandra Kautzman writing the stories in the upcoming year,” Adkisson said. “As one of our 2018-2019 Teens of the Week, we cannot think of a better person to tell the stories of area seniors.”
Last year’s Teen of the Year, Bismarck High School graduate Callie Stonecipher, will be attending Minnesota State University Moorhead to study animation. Stonecipher said she is excited to meet new people and start taking classes later this month. She is especially looking forward to being in choir again. She said that while she is not exactly sure how COVID-19 will affect her time on campus, she is hoping for a relatively traditional first year.
“I’m hoping to get a few months of the college experience before we have to go back to living with our parents again,” she said with a laugh.
MDU Resources aims to honor and elevate “the best and brightest” teens in the region through the Teen of the Week program, company President and CEO Dave Goodin said.
“I have been inspired by the work ethic, integrity, diversity, achievements and aspirations of the teens showcased during the first two years of the program,” Goodin said. “It is an honor to partner with The Bismarck Tribune to deliver this program, and we look forward to another successful year.”
Reach Alex Kautzman at 701-250-8255 or alexandra.kautzman@bismarcktribune.com.
