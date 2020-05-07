Stonecipher named MDU Resources Teen of the Year

Callie Stonecipher, a performing artist attending Bismarck High School, experienced a bright spot Thursday in her senior year -- a time in which COVID-19 has attempted to steal the show.
The honor student who plans to study animation at Minnesota State University Moorhead has been named Teen of the Year by MDU Resources Group Inc. and The Bismarck Tribune. She received a $5,000 scholarship, sponsored by MDU Resources, Thursday during a virtual event honoring all 32 Teen of the Week winners.
“This is just an amazing surprise,” Stonecipher said. “It's incredible to be chosen out of so many amazing competitors. I mean, every kid in there really deserves this award and I'm just honored to even be a part of that group, much less be the Teen of the Year."
Stonecipher learned she was the winner upon hearing her doorbell chime. Prior to announcing the Teen of the Year, MDU Resources Group CEO Dave Goodin told the finalists via a video conferencing platform that one of their doorbells would ring momentarily, signifying the winner.
A huge smile spread across Stonecipher's face when she heard her doorbell ring, and she placed her hands over her mouth in disbelief. She was sitting on the couch with her parents, Christi and Brian Stonecipher, of Bismarck, at the time, with the family cat sprawled across her lap.
Since September, the Tribune, in partnership with MDU Resources, has been recognizing exemplary high school seniors from Bismarck, Mandan and surrounding areas and sharing their inspiring stories via a 32-week series dubbed Teen of the Week. The program is in its second year.
Weekly winners were selected by Tribune staff from nominations submitted by school counselors, who received recommendations from teachers, administrators and coaches.
A total of 65 nominations were received from 21 schools, said Bismarck Tribune Publisher Gary Adkisson. Fourteen schools were represented among the weekly winners, including Beulah, Max and Dickinson High, all of which had their first Teens of the Week.
Shiloh Christian School had the most weekly winners with six, according to Adkisson. He noted Legacy High School senior Sean Joyce is the only Teen of the Week this year -- and one of only nine seniors in the state -- to earn a perfect score on the ACT college entrance exam.
“People loved to read your stories, loved to find out who you are, where you're from, what your hopes and dreams are. You guys are just a great group,” Adkisson said, addressing the finalists. “You are among a very small group of select individuals who A) someone felt like you were worthy of nomination and then B) to be selected and now to be here. So just congratulations on that.”
Stonecipher, an honor student who has taken six Advanced Placement classes, recently scored a 34 out of 36 on her ACT college entrance exam.
The two-time BHS Demon of the Month has been a part of four Sleepy Hollow Summer Theatre productions, including last summer's “Mamma Mia!,” in which she played the role of Donna Sheridan.
New Generation Jazz Choir and volleyball are also among the extracurricular activities in which Stonecipher participates. The homecoming queen says volunteering makes her happy.
“Helping people is one way to live not just a productive life, but also a happy life,” she said. “You can buy everything but you're not going to be happy unless you're really giving to others and making the world a better place.”
Stonecipher said the coronavirus pandemic has negatively impacted the latter part of her senior year. Several choir and orchestra competitions she had planned to participate in this spring were canceled, as well as her school's spring play.
The Teen of the Year also missed out on her senior prom, which she planned to attend with fellow Teen of the Week Dylan Beck. The two got dressed in their fancy attire and instead had a mini prom at her house, she said, complete with decorations and social distancing pictures. She noted the potential for a summer prom.
“At first I was devastated,” Stonecipher said. “It's still hard, some days, to get through it, but we're finding the positives and hopefully graduation will be happening.
“Just to know that we're really a resilient class is something good,” she added. “And to know that every senior across the nation is going through the same thing is really a good feeling. It kind of brings the Class of 2020 together.”
Goodin and Cory Fong, the director of communications and public affairs at MDU Resources who also spoke at the event, both said the company is “very pleased” to be a part of the program honoring local exemplary teens.
“We just think it's an excellent way for us to help recognize area young adults, as yourselves,” Goodin said, addressing the Teens of the Week. “I do want to thank you for sharing your stories of inspiration, involvement and commitment to -- whether it's your school, your team, your community, volunteer organizations -- it's very exemplary, all of you have shown.”
Each of the finalists received a gift in the mail prior to the event. It included a Teen of the Week T-shirt, a framed copy of their Tribune article, tickets to a Bismarck Larks baseball game and assorted items from MDU Resources.
Naomi Hegwood, a Bismarck High School graduate who is attending Harvard University, was named the 2018-19 Teen of the Year, and was in attendance at this year's virtual event.
Reach Cheryl McCormack at Cheryl.McCormack@bismarcktribune.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!