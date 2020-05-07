Stonecipher named MDU Resources Teen of the Year

New Generation Jazz Choir and volleyball are also among the extracurricular activities in which Stonecipher participates. The homecoming queen says volunteering makes her happy.

“Helping people is one way to live not just a productive life, but also a happy life,” she said. “You can buy everything but you're not going to be happy unless you're really giving to others and making the world a better place.”

Stonecipher said the coronavirus pandemic has negatively impacted the latter part of her senior year. Several choir and orchestra competitions she had planned to participate in this spring were canceled, as well as her school's spring play.

The Teen of the Year also missed out on her senior prom, which she planned to attend with fellow Teen of the Week Dylan Beck. The two got dressed in their fancy attire and instead had a mini prom at her house, she said, complete with decorations and social distancing pictures. She noted the potential for a summer prom.

“At first I was devastated,” Stonecipher said. “It's still hard, some days, to get through it, but we're finding the positives and hopefully graduation will be happening.