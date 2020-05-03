MDU Resources Teen of the Year to be announced Thursday

The 2019-2020 Teen of the Year will be announced Thursday during a virtual event, with the winner receiving a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group Inc.
The 32 finalists, all of whom are exemplary high school seniors from Bismarck, Mandan and surrounding areas, have been featured in The Bismarck Tribune this academic year via a series dubbed Teen of the Week. The program is in its second year and is a partnership between MDU Resources and the newspaper.
“We're very proud to be a part of the program,” MDU Resources Group CEO Dave Goodin said. “We are proud to support the youth of the area in highlighting individual stories and the various accomplishments. It's heartwarming to hear the stories.”
Naomi Hegwood, a Bismarck High School graduate who is attending Harvard University, is the inaugural Teen of the Year, and said she remains grateful for the scholarship she received.
“To know that I don't have to worry about loans when I graduate, or expenses even while I'm in college, because of this (scholarship) -- it's super amazing,” she said. “I could have never dreamed of this when I was applying for college. I never thought I was going to get into Harvard. I never thought I was going to get as much support and scholarships as I did. I'm still super thankful.”
Hegwood, during last year's Teen of the Year reception, received an additional $5,000 from Harry Pearce, a retired chairman of the MDU Resources Board of Directors, bringing her scholarship total that night to $10,000.
In high school, Hegwood, whose dad is incarcerated on drug-related charges, earned straight A's, completed nine Advanced Placement classes and was involved in Envirothon, Science Olympiad and Science Bowl. She worked at Target to supplement her mother's income.
The Harvard freshman is taking numerous science classes and plans, next year, to declare integrative biology her major. She recently wrote the ornithology exam for the university's invitational Science Olympiad competition.
Hegwood is a member of the Harvard College Conservation Society and illustrates for the university's daily student newspaper. She is also involved with Habitat for Humanity, traveling to Laredo, Texas during winter break.
“I love college -- it's super cool,” she said. “Cambridge is super nice. It isn't that big, but it's super easy to go to Boston, and Boston is super cool. I love the people at Harvard and I love my classes.”
The Bismarck native returned home from Massachusetts March 14 due to the coronavirus pandemic and is taking classes online to wrap up her freshman year. Students at Harvard were told March 10 they had to leave the campus, according to Hegwood.
“I had so many travels and experiences to look forward to,” Hegwood said, noting she had to cancel her spring break trip to California and postpone an excursion to Martha's Vineyard. “And then we were told we had to leave and classes were going to be online and it was, like, super shocking. Campus was crazy after that. Logistically it was a nightmare, but I got home.
“But, honestly, I'm glad I had the chance to leave when I did because I think it got a lot worse pretty soon after we left,” she added.
Hegwood's summer plans were also altered due to the coronavirus. Rather than completing research at the Harvard Forest, she will be living near Streeter and studying rotational grazing through the North Dakota State University Extension Service.
The reigning Teen of the Year offered the following words of encouragement to the Class of 2020: “I can't even imagine what you're feeling right now … having everything taken away. But make the most of the situation. Stay in touch with your friends. Don't worry so much – I think that's important, especially in these times. There's nothing we can do to change the situation and that's how a lot of things in life are. College is going to be a whole treasure chest of new experiences. It sucks that you have to miss out on these ones, but there are plenty more to come.”
