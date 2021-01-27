MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Wrestling champion plans for a future in computer science

Tanefeu started wrestling five years ago and is currently working to get his third consecutive state title. After winning his national title, Tanefeu started getting offers from colleges across the country. He and his twin brother both committed to the University of Michigan.

He said that out of everything he has achieved so far with wrestling, one of his proudest moments was winning his first state championship as a sophomore.

“There was a lot of hard work that went into it,” he said. “It was really fulfilling for me.”

Tanefeu works as a dietary aid at Sanford Health. He enjoys meeting and talking with patients and doctors.

He also has worked as an information technology intern at BHS for the past two years.

“I plan to go into the computer science field, so getting some hands-on experience with technology at an early age was a really good opportunity for me,” Tanefeu said.

When he isn’t working or wrestling, Tanefeu enjoys fishing and spending time outdoors. He also enjoys gaming. He said if he has time, he’d like to join Bismarck High’s e-sports Club. Last fall, Tanefeu tried out for soccer and played on the varsity team.