MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Wilton artist draws up top places in state speech

Wilton High School senior Ella Leidy traveled to Washington, D.C., in August to see an art exhibit at the White House that featured her own piece.
The exhibit celebrated the centennial anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote. Students across the country submitted their art, with only one winner being selected from each state. Leidy was chosen to represent North Dakota.
“We were lucky enough to get to travel to Washington, D.C., and see the opening of the exhibit,” Leidy said. “We got to see the unveiling and meet the first lady. It was an incredible honor.”
The daughter of Stacy and Trevor Leidy, of Wilton, is this week's Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school seniors will be recognized by spring, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the weekly winners to receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group.
Leidy holds numerous leadership positions in her school. She is the class vice president, National Honor Society president, robotics notebook manager, Sources of Strength leader, a yearbook designer and secretary of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America.
She also takes part in Acalympics, archery and speech, and works at Wilton’s after-school program as a youth leader.
Support Local Journalism
“I care so much about everything that I’m in, and I take so much pride in doing the best job that I can in all of my extracurriculars as well as in my classes,” Leidy said. “I definitely put in the hours needed, which isn't always easy when it comes to all of the different hats that I wear. But I feel that I am able to put in the time that I need to do what I want to achieve.”
Wilton science teacher Stacy Boeshans said Leidy is academically gifted and hardworking, giving her best effort with every challenge she faces. Boeshans personally asked Leidy to join the robotics team.
“Ella has an amazing ability to make art out of everything that she does,” Boeshans wrote in a letter of recommendation. “Given Ella’s artistic talents and ability to work well within a team, I hand-picked her last year to join robotics and revamp our engineering notebook. I can say with confidence that Ella brought class and credibility to our team and made a huge impact.”
Out of all of her involvements, Leidy said, speech is by far her favorite. She qualified for state twice in the Serious Prose category, which is her proudest achievement.
“While having my work in the White House was an incredible experience, I think that the one thing that I find the most pride in was becoming the first Wilton student to qualify and attend the state speech meet, because public speaking is such a huge passion of mine and I've worked really hard to achieve that,” Leidy said.
She believes education is a foundation for her future. She said she is able to take challenging classes and maintain her cumulative GPA of 3.9 by holding herself to a high standard.
As the National Honor Society president, Leidy helps organize volunteer events with her school. She enjoys volunteering with her church and donating her art to those in need.
“I think it's so important to be a part of the community,” Leidy said. “This is something that my parents, especially my mom, instilled within me from a really young age. She made a point to teach my sister and I the importance of giving back to those around us, which I’m so thankful for. I am really proud to be able to continue to do it to this day."
Leidy plans to attend the University of Minnesota and major in psychology with a minor in gender studies before attending law school. She hopes to be a civil rights attorney with a specialization in women’s advocacy and gender-based discrimination.
Reach Alex Kautzman at 701-250-8255 or alexandra.kautzman@bismarcktribune.com.
In this Series
2020-2021 MDU Resources Teen of the Week
-
MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Wilton artist draws up top places in state speech
-
MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Future Business Leader calls tennis court home
-
MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Swim captain dives headfirst into the medical field
- 4 updates
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!