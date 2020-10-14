MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Wilton artist draws up top places in state speech

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I care so much about everything that I’m in, and I take so much pride in doing the best job that I can in all of my extracurriculars as well as in my classes,” Leidy said. “I definitely put in the hours needed, which isn't always easy when it comes to all of the different hats that I wear. But I feel that I am able to put in the time that I need to do what I want to achieve.”

Wilton science teacher Stacy Boeshans said Leidy is academically gifted and hardworking, giving her best effort with every challenge she faces. Boeshans personally asked Leidy to join the robotics team.

“Ella has an amazing ability to make art out of everything that she does,” Boeshans wrote in a letter of recommendation. “Given Ella’s artistic talents and ability to work well within a team, I hand-picked her last year to join robotics and revamp our engineering notebook. I can say with confidence that Ella brought class and credibility to our team and made a huge impact.”

Out of all of her involvements, Leidy said, speech is by far her favorite. She qualified for state twice in the Serious Prose category, which is her proudest achievement.