MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Volunteering is Garrison athlete’s grand slam

Garrison High School senior Gage Gehring is a leader in his school and throughout his community. The homecoming king dedicates himself to academics, sports and serving others.

Football and basketball coach Justin Folk said you can always rely on Gehring to work hard and give everything his all.

“Gage is an outstanding student, player and exceptional person,” Folk wrote in a letter of recommendation. “Gage has one of the highest levels of integrity of any student at Garrison High School. You can often see him doing the right thing, and he doesn't do it to put on a show. He does it because that is the person that Gage is.”

The son of Benjamin and Collette Gehring, of Garrison, is this week's Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school seniors will be recognized by spring, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the weekly winners to receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group.

One of Gehring’s favorite pastimes is sports. He plays varsity football, basketball and baseball.

Gehring also plays American Legion baseball. In 2020, his team, the Titans, placed seventh in the state tournament. Gehring said it is one of his proudest achievements.

