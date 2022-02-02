MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Volleyball player aces her coursework

Very little competes with Bismarck High School senior Emily Stonecipher's love of volleyball.

She said taking second at her school’s first title appearance since 2016 in November is one of her proudest accomplishments. Stonecipher’s next challenge is learning to part with her team.

“I really love playing with my team,” she said. “I’ve been playing with the same girls since second or third grade, and we became really close as a team. It was a pretty good ending there, but that is definitely something I am going to be missing since it has become such a big part of my life.”

The daughter of Christi and Brian Stonecipher, of Bismarck, is this week's Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school seniors will be recognized by spring, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the weekly winners to receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group.

With her volleyball season over, Stonechipher decided to take advantage of her new free time by joining three jazz ensembles. The trumpet player said she loves making music with her friends and is excited to dedicate more time to it.

Stonecipher also is involved in National Honor Society and Sources of Strength. She was the Bismarck Rotary Club’s Junior Rotarian for December.

This is Stonecipher’s fourth year of being in Sources of Strength. She joined the club after learning about its mission to provide mental health resources for students.

“I thought it was a really great way to get involved with the community and help people,” she said. “I think it's really important for schools to have that resource and for students to realize that there are ways that they can reach out if they are struggling, and that they are not alone.”

Stonecipher maintains a 4.13 weighted GPA and will have taken seven Advanced Placement classes and three dual-credit classes by the time she graduates. She scored a 34 out of 36 on the ACT college entrance exam, which made her an ND Scholar Award recipient.

Being the youngest of three, Stonecipher looks up to her siblings and takes after them academically. She said she likes the challenge AP classes provide and hopes they’ll give her a head start in college.

Counselor Julie Berg said the Stonecipher family is known for producing bright students and talented athletes. Both of Emily's siblings are past Teen of the Week winners, and Callie Stonecipher was the 2019-20 Teen of the Year. Berg said Emily is continuing her family’s legacy.

“It’s easy to conclude that Emily is a perfect, well-rounded student, but she is more than just her grades,” Berg wrote in a letter of recommendation. “Emily has a heart of gold. Her demeanor is always welcoming and always positive.”

Stonecipher plans to attend North Dakota State University in the fall and major in biology with an emphasis in ecology and conservation, with a minor in zoology.

