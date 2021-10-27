MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Volleyball captain digs working on the farm

Wishek High School senior Savanna Bader has always loved animals and being outside, so she’s grateful she got the opportunity to grow up and work on her family’s farm, where she helps handle about 170 cattle.

“It's been a dream for me to be out there with my dad and help him out,” Bader said. “I’m not really much of a crops person; I don't really know what's going on there. So luckily I'm the one that takes care of the cattle.”

The daughter of Rick and Stacy Bader, of Lehr, is this week's Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school seniors will be recognized by spring, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the weekly winners to receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group.

Following in her older brother’s footsteps, Bader joined her local FFA chapter in seventh grade. She has received multiple individual and team gold rankings at state. She serves as the chapter president.

“When I was a seventh grader, I never even dreamed of being president,” Bader said. “On my applications, I always put president as my last choice because I thought it was just too much responsibility and too much of a leadership role. But this year I really had to do it -- everybody was really pushing me to do it and the whole chapter voted for me to be president.”

Bader also serves as the class secretary and one of the varsity volleyball team captains. She said she does her best to be a good leader so she doesn’t let down her peers and teammates.

“That captain role is something I am very proud to call mine,” Bader said. “I wouldn't trade my teammates for anything, I love them so much. Being their captain has been a great honor. I’m definitely going to miss them when volleyball is over. That's going to be a tough goodbye.”

Principal Renae Bosch said Bader constantly demonstrates what it means to be a team player and an exceptional leader. She said Bader is a positive role model and will do whatever it takes to better her team.

“She is a wonderful example of what being kind, showing respect, and working hard can do for you in life,” Bosch wrote in a letter of recommendation.

Bader also takes photos for the yearbook, plays the keyboard in band and is a member of the J-Walkers Youth Group. She works as an assistant at the Ashley Veterinary Clinic, as a lifeguard and at the McTwist restaurant in Wishek.

Bader enjoys volunteering as an elementary volleyball coach and as a Sunday school teacher at her church. She said it is especially important for people in small communities to support one another.

The honor roll student maintains a 3.9 GPA and has taken eight dual-credit classes. She scored a 24 out of 36 on her college entrance exam. She said her family, especially her mom, has been a huge source of encouragement.

Bader plans to attend North Dakota State University next fall and major in pre-veterinary science.

