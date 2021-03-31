MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Volleyball captain digs going on mission trips

In her free time, she enjoys making art. Her medium of choice is graphite and charcoal, but she has recently been interested in watercolor. One of her pieces was titled juror’s choice in the 2019 Bismarck Art & Galleries Association annual student art show.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I don’t know who’d I be without art,” she said.

Outside of school, Fuller works as a barista at Bitty Bean. She said working there has improved her work ethic while being extremely fun.

“It’s been really cool for me to learn how to balance my education and all the things that I do while still doing my job with excellence,” Fuller said.

The National Honor Society president enjoys volunteering with her church and going on mission trips. In 2017 she went to California with her church to help clean mobile homes that had been red-tagged, or deemed uninhabitable.

In 2019 her group ran a vacation Bible school in Parhida, Romania. She said the best part was getting to meet all of the kids and making a positive impact in their lives. She said her family can’t wait to go back again.

“Giving back is just part of being a Christian; it comes naturally,” Fuller said. “People give so much to me, I couldn't imagine not giving equal back.”