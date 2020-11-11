MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Varsity runner makes strides in volunteer work

"This community has given so much to me, so anything that I can do to give is just a great opportunity,” Wrigley said.

He serves as the student council president and is a three-sport athlete, competing at the varsity level for basketball, track and cross country. As a captain for cross country, he tries to lift up and engage his younger teammates.

“Throughout cross country we had a lot of younger kids, and I tried to lead by setting an example for them and helping them to love the sport,” Wrigley said. “It's about making the experience the best you can for everybody that you are leading.”

Wrigley started running when he was 5 years old. He has competed with the varsity since his freshman year and has since been on the All-Academic team. At this year’s state meet, he placed fourth in Class B boys individual results. He takes after his parents, who both are marathon runners.

“They put the love of running into me,” Wrigley said.

Education comes before everything for Wrigley, who has a 3.8 GPA. While it is sometimes hard to juggle school work with his other commitments, he said, doing well in his classes is important in order to be the very best version of himself.