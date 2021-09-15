MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Varsity captain shoots to help those in need

As vice president of her school’s key club, Shiloh Christian School senior Kennady Walth along with her classmates strives to find creative ways to help the school and community.
The club recently served root beer floats in their school to help raise money for hurricane victims. Walth said joining the club gave her more chances to make a positive impact for others.
“God calls us to help others, so I love giving back and serving my community,” she said.
The daughter of Collin and Kate Walth, of Bismarck, is this week's Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school seniors will be recognized by spring, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the weekly winners to receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group.
Walth is the varsity captain for both basketball and track. She said she loves the team aspect of the sports and cherishes the friendships she has made in them. While being a leader of her teams, she strives to be a good role model for her younger teammates.
While in middle school, she suffered a stress reaction injury and a fractured back, which resulted in her missing two seasons. Despite still dealing with the pain, Walth was able to place at the state meet last year and was named to the All-Region and All-State teams.
Walth also enjoys taking part in Shiloh’s Trust in Teens Mentoring Program, which pairs high schoolers with younger students who may need additional support.
“I notice how big of a difference it makes in the children’s lives,” she said. “They just look up to us so much, and I want to be that role model for them.”
The National Honor Society member said her favorite place to volunteer is at Heaven's Helpers Soup Cafe. She said she likes working directly with those she is helping and loves getting to know them.
History teacher Heidi Schwantes said Walth often is relied on as a support system for her peers. Schwantes said whether Walth is helping underclassmen with homework or cheering on her teammates, she is always willing to be there for others.
“Anyone who has contact with Kennady comments on how great of a friend she is for going the extra mile,” Schwantes wrote in a letter of recommendation.
In the summer, Walth works with her dad at Spiffy Biffs. She also works as a cross training coach and nannies on the side.
When she isn’t working or doing homework, Walth enjoys fishing, hunting and swimming.
Walth maintains a cumulative 3.95 GPA while taking dual enrollment courses. She said she prioritizes her school work above a lot of things and takes pride in her academic success.
“I don't really settle for less than my best,” she said. “Whether it's in school or anything else I do, I always give it my all. My goal is to go for 100% every time.”