MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Varsity captain shoots to help those in need

“I notice how big of a difference it makes in the children’s lives,” she said. “They just look up to us so much, and I want to be that role model for them.”

The National Honor Society member said her favorite place to volunteer is at Heaven's Helpers Soup Cafe. She said she likes working directly with those she is helping and loves getting to know them.

History teacher Heidi Schwantes said Walth often is relied on as a support system for her peers. Schwantes said whether Walth is helping underclassmen with homework or cheering on her teammates, she is always willing to be there for others.

“Anyone who has contact with Kennady comments on how great of a friend she is for going the extra mile,” Schwantes wrote in a letter of recommendation.

In the summer, Walth works with her dad at Spiffy Biffs. She also works as a cross training coach and nannies on the side.

When she isn’t working or doing homework, Walth enjoys fishing, hunting and swimming.

Walth maintains a cumulative 3.95 GPA while taking dual enrollment courses. She said she prioritizes her school work above a lot of things and takes pride in her academic success.