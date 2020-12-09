MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Underwood farm girl leads in classroom and community

Underwood High School senior Mikayla Le Roy enjoys living and working on the family farm, handling livestock and operating equipment such as tractors and augurs. She said that while it is a lot of work and can sometimes be stressful, it is still fun.

“My favorite part of working there would be running equipment and learning new technology with how things work on the farm,” Le Roy said.

The daughter of James and Debra Le Roy, of Underwood, is this week's Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school seniors will be recognized by spring, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the weekly winners to receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group.

Le Roy participates in a variety of extracurricular activities. For the past four years she has played basketball and softball, taken stats for volleyball and played saxophone in the school band.

Le Roy also takes on many leadership roles in her school. She is the student council president and has been the class secretary and treasurer for four years. She is responsible for taking notes during class meetings and keeping track of class finances.

She said she enjoys having these positions and being a role model for her peers.