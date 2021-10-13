MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Swim team captain leads in and out of the pool

Century High School senior Hudson Eckart knows the challenges of starting over at a new school firsthand, and the experience inspired him to be a leader among his peers and help those who also are living through challenging circumstances.

“That struggle has really changed my perspective on a lot of things and so it's also changed me as a person,” Eckart said of moving to Bismarck from Fargo when he was 12 years old. “I am more open-minded, and I feel a calling towards helping others because of what I had to go through.”

The son of Jamie and Carlee Eckart, of Bismarck, is this week's Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school seniors will be recognized by spring, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the weekly winners to receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group.

Eckart started competing in swimming with CHS in seventh grade and has been on the varsity team for the past five years. He served as the junior team captain and is now senior captain. He also swims with Aquastorm during the offseason.

Eckart has competed at state every year since eighth grade. He ended his sophomore season as a state placer and finished sixth in the 500-yard freestyle event his junior season.