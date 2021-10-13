MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Swim team captain leads in and out of the pool

Century High School senior Hudson Eckart knows the challenges of starting over at a new school firsthand, and the experience inspired him to be a leader among his peers and help those who also are living through challenging circumstances.
“That struggle has really changed my perspective on a lot of things and so it's also changed me as a person,” Eckart said of moving to Bismarck from Fargo when he was 12 years old. “I am more open-minded, and I feel a calling towards helping others because of what I had to go through.”
The son of Jamie and Carlee Eckart, of Bismarck, is this week's Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school seniors will be recognized by spring, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the weekly winners to receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group.
Eckart started competing in swimming with CHS in seventh grade and has been on the varsity team for the past five years. He served as the junior team captain and is now senior captain. He also swims with Aquastorm during the offseason.
Eckart has competed at state every year since eighth grade. He ended his sophomore season as a state placer and finished sixth in the 500-yard freestyle event his junior season.
He also has been involved with DECA, tennis and the Sources of Strength club. In the summer, he works as a lifeguard and gives swimming lessons.
While he already had an interest in business, Eckart found a passion for medicine after doing well in Advanced Placement biology his sophomore year. He said he’d like to be a doctor and run his own practice so that he could help people in the future.
“The idea of owning my own business or being a CEO really spoke to me, so I joined DECA that year and I really enjoyed learning about business and marketing,” Eckart said. “My dream would be to have my own practice so that way I can incorporate a little bit of both.”
Leadership teacher Laurie Foerderer said Eckart has what it takes to be a good leader: he is kind, hardworking and willing to help anyone who needs it.
“Developing empathy and emotional intelligence in my leadership students is of the utmost importance to growing strong leaders. Hudson is ahead of his years in how he really uses empathy in his understanding of the feelings of others,” Foerderer wrote in a letter of recommendation.
Eckart, a National Honor Society member, said the Heavens Helpers Soup Cafe is his favorite place to volunteer. He also enjoys hosting service events with his AVID class. His class has previously led a pet supply drive for local shelters and a Christmas gift drive for low-income students.
The honor roll student maintains a 4.1 weighted GPA and scored a 29 on his college entrance exam. He received the Outstanding Junior Award for having a GPA above a 4.0 and challenging himself by taking Advanced Placement classes.