MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Swim captain gets a kick out of volunteering

“Since swimming was such a big part of my life, it was really nice to be able to go to that big meet when I was a freshman,” Becker said. “It made me feel like it was worth all of the time that I had put in.”

Becker is president of the HOSA-Future Health Professionals club. While she knew she wanted to go into the medical field, HOSA helped her decide on a specific track.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“When I joined the club, I didn't really know what I wanted to go into exactly and competing at state in some of the events really helped me narrow that down to physical therapy,” Becker said.

The National Honor Society member said her favorite organization to volunteer with is Brave the Shave. She enjoys helping with event planning.

“I think it’s cool because the people who you’re helping are actually there and you can see the difference you’re making,” Becker said. “I just really like how it gets me into the community, and it’s a really good way to meet new people.”

Becker got her certified nursing assistant license in June and now works at Missouri Slope as an activity assistant. Before that, she was busy operating her own small business.