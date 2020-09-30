MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Swim captain dives headfirst into the medical field

Her competitive spirit goes beyond the pool. In 2018, Keller was a state winner and national qualifier with a health career display she entered in an event run through the HOSA career and technical student organization.

She has been a violin player in chamber orchestra for four years and took first at state three times. She has been playing the violin since she was 6. Keller also is a member of the student council and the Spanish club.

Another passion of Keller's is her volunteer work. The National Honor Society member is an Outstanding Volunteer Award recipient, having served close to 100 hours in her community.

“I feel it is important to give back because the community does so much for me with all of my extracurricular activities and in my personal life,” Keller said. “It's a rewarding feeling giving back to the community and just being a part of it.”

Keller regularly volunteers with the Corpus Christi Church and enjoys playing her violin at hospitals and assisted living facilities.

Her favorite way to get involved is with United Sound, a peer mentoring program that pairs students who have special needs with their peers in band and orchestra.