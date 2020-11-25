MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Student council president leads with a servant’s heart

Legacy High School senior Micah Schlittenhardt has dedicated her life to helping those in need.
Teacher Landen Schmeichel said Schlittenhardt is a natural leader who has a passion for serving others. He said even with her talents and accomplishments, Schlittenhardt remains humble and kind.
“The world needs those who, despite great challenge, always rise to the occasion. Micah is that person and more,” Schmeichel wrote in a letter of recommendation. “She will do great things for any community, and without a doubt, the entire world.”
The daughter of Dusty and Melanie Schlittenhardt, of Bismarck, is this week's Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school seniors will be recognized by spring, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the weekly winners to receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group.
Since she was 13, Schlittenhardt has been helping the Parkinson’s disease community in North Dakota. She started by assisting with Dance for Parkinson’s as a dancer and has since raised more than $5,000 for Parkinson’s research and therapy. She serves as a Parkinson’s Support Group board member, the youngest in the organization’s history.
“Having selflessness when it comes to leadership is so important,” Schlittenhardt said. “The biggest part of leadership for me is that servant style and trying to make sure that in everything that I do, it is in the interest of others rather than myself.”
As 2018’s Miss North Dakota’s Outstanding Teen, Schlittenhardt acted as the statewide ambassador for the Children’s Miracle Network, visiting hospitals, raising funds and helping organize events.
In 2019, Schlittenhardt was elected president of the North Dakota Association of Student Councils. Her role includes overseeing board activities and organizing resources for student councils across the state.
Schlittenhardt established the first Walk to End Alzheimer’s team for Legacy and organized two fundraising events. As president, she created the first North Dakota Association of Student Councils walk teams in four cities in North Dakota.
She has been a part of student councils since elementary school and especially enjoys leadership positions that involve student affairs.
“Students have an incredible position to be able to help and serve our communities,” Schlittenhardt said. “So much of my mission has been to inspire those around me to serve their communities as well. Just because we’re teenagers doesn’t mean that we can’t have an impact in our communities.”
Schlittenhardt has received numerous awards for her volunteer work. She received the National Honor Society Outstanding Volunteer award, was named Distinguished Young Woman of North Dakota for 2021 and is a Prudential Spirit of Community North Dakota High School Honoree.
Schlittenhardt said that while she is honored to have these titles, being able to see the impact she has made for others has been far more rewarding.
“We as human beings are called to have a heart of solidarity for others around us,” Schlittenhardt said. “We are naturally inclined to help others and to do good in the world, and that’s the biggest part of community service.”
Singing is another passion of Schlittenhardt. She is the president of her school’s concert choir and the jazz ensemble Gold Standard. She sings in the Central Dakota Children’s Choir, Cantus, and hopes to be in the All State Choir for a fourth year.
The honor roll student has a 4.0 GPA and scored a 33 on her college entrance exam. She has taken five advanced placement courses and won the AP Scholar with Honor award by achieving a passing score on at least four of the exams.
Schlittenhardt said it can be difficult to find balance between her education and involvements. She said one thing that helps her juggle it all is prayer.
“I am very rooted in my Christian faith and I have found enormous relief through time spent in prayer and really being intentional about setting time aside to recenter in my faith,” she said. “So when I’m struggling with the stress with all of my leadership positions, I remind myself that my mission is to be a service to others.”
Schlittenhardt plans to attend the University of Mary to study philosophy and possibly minor in psychology. She hopes to one day do ministry work as either a missionary or a director of faith formation.
