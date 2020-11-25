MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Student council president leads with a servant’s heart

Schlittenhardt said that while she is honored to have these titles, being able to see the impact she has made for others has been far more rewarding.

“We as human beings are called to have a heart of solidarity for others around us,” Schlittenhardt said. “We are naturally inclined to help others and to do good in the world, and that’s the biggest part of community service.”

Singing is another passion of Schlittenhardt. She is the president of her school’s concert choir and the jazz ensemble Gold Standard. She sings in the Central Dakota Children’s Choir, Cantus, and hopes to be in the All State Choir for a fourth year.

The honor roll student has a 4.0 GPA and scored a 33 on her college entrance exam. She has taken five advanced placement courses and won the AP Scholar with Honor award by achieving a passing score on at least four of the exams.

Schlittenhardt said it can be difficult to find balance between her education and involvements. She said one thing that helps her juggle it all is prayer.