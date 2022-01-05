MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Student athlete has passion for working with kids

Bismarck High School senior student athlete Sydney Gerving not only strives to do her personal best on the court and in the classroom, she also encourages others to do the same.

Basketball coach William Shetler said Gerving is a leader who pushes her teammates to do their best, all while maintaining a positive and encouraging attitude.

“Day in and day out, Sydney is a genuine teammate who wants nothing but the best for her teammates,” Shetler wrote in a letter of recommendation. “Sydney is a positive role model, which any young student should strive to be.”

The daughter of Chris and Val Gerving, of Bismarck, is this week's Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school seniors will be recognized by spring, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the weekly winners to receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group.

Gerving has been playing basketball and softball since elementary school and now plays both at the varsity level. She also played on the varsity volleyball team last year.

Gerving first started playing varsity softball as an eighth grader and since then has played in two state championship games. She hopes this upcoming season will see championship game No. 3 and their first title.

Gerving said that besides keeping herself healthy and focused in school, one of her favorite things about being an athlete are the bonds she has made with her teammates.

“I love being on a team and just having other people around you that you can rely on,” she said.

Gerving has made the A honor roll each year while challenging herself by taking Advanced Placement and dual-enrollment courses. She has taken four AP and four dual-credit classes.

The National Honor Society member’s favorite way to give back is by volunteering with Special Olympics. She said she loves coaching and playing with the kids and can’t wait to participate again after last year’s season was canceled.

“I think volunteering makes you learn the real meaning of life,” Gerving said. “I don't think people realize how fortunate we are and how much our help means to those who don't have as much as us.”

Outside of school, Gerving babysits and works as a Cross Training coach in the summer. She said she enjoys working with kids since their personalities and perspectives are interesting and funny at times.

Gerving said she loves having impactful relationships with the kids with whom she interacts. She hopes to one day combine her passions of helping people and working with kids by becoming a pediatric occupational therapist.

“It's sort of rewarding knowing that you're making a difference in these kids’ lives, that you made a big enough impression on them that they want to hang out with you and look up to you,” she said.

Gerving plans to major in psychology at the University of Mary before getting her doctoral degree in occupational therapy.

