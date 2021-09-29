MDU Resources Teen of the Week: St. Mary’s senior honored for her advocacy against tobacco use

St. Mary's Central High School senior Madeline Erickson has grown up knowing the risks of tobacco use because her mother works in tobacco prevention.
When she got to high school, Erickson realized that some of her peers did not have the same education, and she wanted to help change that.
She now advocates against tobacco use as the co-president of Students Against Destructive Decisions, a Break Free Youth Movement board member and a national youth ambassador for the Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids. The latter group this year named Erickson a youth advocate of the year.
“I am very justice-oriented and I believe that it was only fair that my peers be given the truth,” Erickson said. “The way the tobacco industry treats me and my peers is unfair, and I wanted to give them as many resources as I could.”
The daughter of Brent and Abby Erickson, of Bismarck, is this week's Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school seniors will be recognized by spring, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the weekly winners to receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group.
Erickson said she likes to be involved and stay busy. She serves as student council president, Future Business Leaders of America-Phi Beta Lambda chapter treasurer and Spanish club co-president.
“I am very passionate about advocacy and I feel like even on a small scale in those clubs, having a leadership position allows me to speak for the other people and almost advocate for them,” she said.
Erickson also is involved in speech and National Honor Society, competes with the Century High School swim team, and is on the St. Mary’s soccer and trap shooting teams. She never thought she’d find herself behind a gun but learned to love the sport after discovering she had a knack for shooting.
“I like that I can shoot the gun but I don't have to kill anything,” she said. “I’ve always associated guns with killing but it’s not. There can be sportsmanship and you can have fun without hurting anyone.”
Erickson hopes to employ her love of advocacy and travel by getting a career in diplomacy. She said she would love to one day work at the State Department as a diplomat or work in an embassy abroad.
Counselor Jill Vollmers said this career path is perfect for Erickson, who has a remarkable work ethic and excels as a leader.
“Madeline works to be a role model for those around her by being a morally and ethically sound individual,” Strutz wrote in a letter of recommendation. “She does not let the actions of others affect her; she stays true to herself and her beliefs.”
The honor roll student maintains a 4.07 weighted GPA while taking Advanced Placement courses. She scored a 31 out of a possible 36 on her college entrance exam. She said doing well academically will help her get into a career in which she can serve others.
Erickson plans to major in international affairs, and maybe major in Spanish and Arabic as well. She said one of her dream schools is Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.