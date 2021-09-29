MDU Resources Teen of the Week: St. Mary’s senior honored for her advocacy against tobacco use

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I am very passionate about advocacy and I feel like even on a small scale in those clubs, having a leadership position allows me to speak for the other people and almost advocate for them,” she said.

Erickson also is involved in speech and National Honor Society, competes with the Century High School swim team, and is on the St. Mary’s soccer and trap shooting teams. She never thought she’d find herself behind a gun but learned to love the sport after discovering she had a knack for shooting.

“I like that I can shoot the gun but I don't have to kill anything,” she said. “I’ve always associated guns with killing but it’s not. There can be sportsmanship and you can have fun without hurting anyone.”

Erickson hopes to employ her love of advocacy and travel by getting a career in diplomacy. She said she would love to one day work at the State Department as a diplomat or work in an embassy abroad.

Counselor Jill Vollmers said this career path is perfect for Erickson, who has a remarkable work ethic and excels as a leader.