MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Speech captain looks forward to a career in politics

St. Mary's Central High School senior Megha Bharadwaj has taken on numerous roles in the past four years. Her titles range from debate team captain to North Dakota’s distinguished young woman of 2021.
English teacher Abby Griffin said Bharadwaj is a great leader whose success stems from her strong work ethic and her respect for others.
“Megha is a motivated and academically gifted student who meets challenges with tenacity and preparedness,” Griffin wrote in a letter of recommendation. “She is an example of excellence in our school system both through her talents in extracurricular and brilliance in the classroom.”
The daughter of Jayaram and Savitha Bharadwaj, of Bismarck, is this week's Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school seniors will be recognized by spring, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the weekly winners to receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group.
Bharadwaj said out of her many involvements, speech and Future Business Leaders of America are some of her favorites. She has been active in both since the seventh grade.
Bharadwaj is a state officer for FBLA. She serves as the region three vice president. She enjoys being able to work with a variety of people.
“FBLA is one of my favorite organizations because there’s so much diversity in what you can do,” Bharadwaj said.
The speech team captain has qualified for state every year, and she placed second as a sophomore. She said speech has made a big impact on her life.
“It’s so easy to get wrapped up in yourself but I think seeing stuff from others' perspectives is the most important when it comes to solving a problem or coming to a consensus,” Bharadwaj said.
Bharadwaj also is team captain of the student congress, feature editor of her school’s newspaper and a member of the Science Olympiad team.
As a junior, she served as the publicity director for Achieve WE, an organization that empowers youth through their creativity.
She also was selected to partake in the U.S. Senate Youth Program. Two winners from each state are invited to spend a week in Washington, D.C., to learn more about the government. While the trip was canceled due to the pandemic, Bharadwaj is still grateful for all of the connections she made through the program.
While she wears many hats, Bharadwaj makes a point of being an active leader in all of her extracurriculars.
“It’s making the most out of it and not just letting it be a title that doesn't mean anything,” Bharadwaj said. “I always try to ask what can I contribute to this group. The title is not what it’s supposed to be about.”
Bharadwaj maintains a 4.07 weighted GPA and scored a 35 on her college entrance exam. The AP Scholar has taken six advanced placement courses. She said she enjoys taking these courses because they are challenging and fun.
“For my AP government class, I would read the textbook just because it is so interesting to me," Bharadwaj said.
She hopes to attend Brown University and major in communications and computer science. She later plans on attending law school and work as either a campaign manager or a speechwriter.