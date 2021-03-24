MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Speech captain looks forward to a career in politics

The speech team captain has qualified for state every year, and she placed second as a sophomore. She said speech has made a big impact on her life.

“It’s so easy to get wrapped up in yourself but I think seeing stuff from others' perspectives is the most important when it comes to solving a problem or coming to a consensus,” Bharadwaj said.

Bharadwaj also is team captain of the student congress, feature editor of her school’s newspaper and a member of the Science Olympiad team.

As a junior, she served as the publicity director for Achieve WE, an organization that empowers youth through their creativity.

She also was selected to partake in the U.S. Senate Youth Program. Two winners from each state are invited to spend a week in Washington, D.C., to learn more about the government. While the trip was canceled due to the pandemic, Bharadwaj is still grateful for all of the connections she made through the program.

While she wears many hats, Bharadwaj makes a point of being an active leader in all of her extracurriculars.