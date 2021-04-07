MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Small business owner looks forward to medical career

When Century High School senior Jaxon Wetzel got his first car, he loved taking care of it and making sure it was clean. After detailing some of his family’s cars, he decided to start his own auto detailing business: Jax’s Clean and Shine.
Counselor Courtney Sailer said you can tell Wetzel is a hard worker by looking at his dedication to his business and extracurriculars.
“Throughout the time that I have known him, he has always been a highly motivated go-getter,” Sailer wrote in a letter of recommendation.
The son of Audrey Reeb and David Wetzel, of Bismarck, is this week's Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school seniors will be recognized by spring, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the weekly winners to receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group.
Wetzel is the varsity captain of the boys tennis team. He has been playing since he was 8 years old. He said he has found a lot of friendships through the sport and loves to cheer on his friends.
“It was really amazing coaching and helping these friends of mine play tennis and advance from there,” Wetzel said.
Wetzel also is on the boys golf team and is a student council cabinet member. He has been in student council since he was a seventh-grader. He said being the secretary and making an impact in his school has been a rewarding experience.
Besides operating his own business, Wetzel works at Midway Lanes and recently got a job at Sanford Health as a certified nursing assistant.
Wetzel said aviation has always been a passion of his. When he was a sophomore, Wetzel was selected to partake in Delta Airline’s National Flight Academy scholarship program. He spent a week in Pensacola, Florida, at an immersive learning camp.
“It was a really great experience for me to go down there and learn more about the aviation world,” Wetzel said.
The National Honor Society member enjoys getting involved with charity work through his church. He said one of the group's favorite ways to give back is bagging student lunches with United Way.
“I’ve always wanted to help people throughout my life,” Wetzel said. “Seeing kids not being able to reach their fullest potential really bothers me so I try to help whenever I can.”
Wetzel said he always wanted to pursue a career where he could serve others. He decided that the medical field would help him do just that. After struggling with his own ear and nose problems, he dreams of becoming an ear, nose and throat doctor to help kids like him.
“I just don’t want to have kids live through the same stuff that I had to live through, or if they have to, at least do it with someone that knows what they’re going through and can relate to them,” Wetzel said.