MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Small business owner looks forward to medical career

Besides operating his own business, Wetzel works at Midway Lanes and recently got a job at Sanford Health as a certified nursing assistant.

Wetzel said aviation has always been a passion of his. When he was a sophomore, Wetzel was selected to partake in Delta Airline’s National Flight Academy scholarship program. He spent a week in Pensacola, Florida, at an immersive learning camp.

“It was a really great experience for me to go down there and learn more about the aviation world,” Wetzel said.

The National Honor Society member enjoys getting involved with charity work through his church. He said one of the group's favorite ways to give back is bagging student lunches with United Way.

“I’ve always wanted to help people throughout my life,” Wetzel said. “Seeing kids not being able to reach their fullest potential really bothers me so I try to help whenever I can.”

Wetzel said he always wanted to pursue a career where he could serve others. He decided that the medical field would help him do just that. After struggling with his own ear and nose problems, he dreams of becoming an ear, nose and throat doctor to help kids like him.