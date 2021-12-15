MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Singer boots up future career in technology

If you have a technology problem at Bismarck High School, there is a good chance you will run into senior Bennett Vatnsdal, the lead technology intern at BHS.

For the past 2 ½ years, Vatnsdal has helped students and staff by fixing Chromebooks, replacing projector bulbs and troubleshooting any other day-to-day tech issues that crop up. He said it’s great experience for a future career in technology.

“The library was holding a tech week and they had some computer parts laying out. So I was just sitting there putting together this computer when someone walked over and said I should interview for the internship position,” he said. “So I gave it a shot and I really like it.”

The son of Lisa and Nathan Vatnsdal, of Bismarck, is this week's Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school seniors will be recognized by spring, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the weekly winners to receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group.

Vatnsdal said technology has always been an interest of his. He serves as resident tech support at home and built his own PC during freshman year.

While taking a computer class at the Career Academy, Vatnsdal learned about the electronics program offered through Bismarck State College. By taking three years of electronic courses and other dual-credit classes throughout high school, Vatnsdal has earned 34 college credits.

After he graduates high school, Vatnsdal will be able to complete his electronics and telecommunications technology degree in one year and jump right into a career.

“The better you do in high school and the more college credits you can acquire the cheaper it is,” Vatnsdal said. “My goal is to graduate college with no debt, or very minimal debt, so that I can start off with a clean record.”

Vatnsdal also is passionate about music. He sings in his school’s concert choir and the New Gen Jazz Choir and has performed in All-State and other honor groups. He performed in the 2018 Sleepy Hollow production of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor DreamCoat” and played the lead role of Horton the Elephant in the BHS production of “Seussical the Musical.”

Vatnsdal also plays piano and trumpet, is taking accordion lessons and is teaching himself how to play the guitar.

When he isn’t singing or fixing computers, Vatnsdal enjoys volunteering at the local soup kitchen and competing with his golf and diving teams.

Vatnsdal said he has had a pretty good diving career: He took seventh at state and was named a member of the 2020-21 all conference diving team.

Counselor Julie Berg said Vatnsdal’s natural ability to lead is almost more impressive than his academic achievements and musical talent. She said he is enthusiastic and kind to everyone he meets.

“Bennett is one of the most well-rounded students I have ever worked with,” Berg wrote in a letter of recommendation. “His academics and accomplishments speak for themselves, but his character outshines it all.”

