MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Shiloh performer sings praises of getting involved

“One of the main reasons that I really love music and theater is the sense of community that you have within that group of people,” Turner said. “You really get to know them at such an intimate level. I think it's really cool and something that you don’t get from a lot of other activities.”

Turner enjoys leading his speech team and competing at competitions. Last year, he earned a state champion title in radio broadcasting and took third in humorous duo.

He also serves as the Key Club president and Shiloh’s student council communications officer, and he's the Class B representative on the state student council executive board.

“Having those leadership positions has really just shown how much I have grown as a person and as a leader in my school,” Turner said. “I've really grown into myself and found that I have a voice. I feel like it's my job as a leader now to make sure that those that don’t have a voice get a chance to be heard.”

As his student council and Key Club adviser, one-act director and speech coach, Becky Strutz is familiar with Turner and his work. She said Turner is the kind of student you love to have in your activities due to his desire to grow and ability to lead with excellence.