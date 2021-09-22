MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Shiloh performer sings praises of getting involved

Shiloh Christian School senior Zach Turner takes pride in serving his community in any way he can. He said nothing beats the feeling of helping someone out.
He is working on multiple service projects including creating a Free Little Pantry outside of his school, running a statewide fundraiser for the Alzheimer's Association and starting a “Gospel Pack” project, which involves donating essential items to the homeless community while also spreading the Gospel.
“I just feel like it is something God has called us to do,” Turner said. “It's just so important that throughout our lives we’re doing good to help others.”
The son of Nancy and David Turner, of Mandan, is this week's Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school seniors will be recognized by spring, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the weekly winners to receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group.
Turner is an avid performer and musician. He takes part in his school’s one-act plays and musicals, sings in choir and jazz choir, and plays piano and percussion in band.
He will play the lead role in this year’s one-act play. Turner has also been selected for All-State choir and the Northwest Honor Band at Minot State University, and he was chosen as one of the backup singers for the Fourth of July concert at the Capitol.
“One of the main reasons that I really love music and theater is the sense of community that you have within that group of people,” Turner said. “You really get to know them at such an intimate level. I think it's really cool and something that you don’t get from a lot of other activities.”
Turner enjoys leading his speech team and competing at competitions. Last year, he earned a state champion title in radio broadcasting and took third in humorous duo.
He also serves as the Key Club president and Shiloh’s student council communications officer, and he's the Class B representative on the state student council executive board.
“Having those leadership positions has really just shown how much I have grown as a person and as a leader in my school,” Turner said. “I've really grown into myself and found that I have a voice. I feel like it's my job as a leader now to make sure that those that don’t have a voice get a chance to be heard.”
As his student council and Key Club adviser, one-act director and speech coach, Becky Strutz is familiar with Turner and his work. She said Turner is the kind of student you love to have in your activities due to his desire to grow and ability to lead with excellence.
“He has an others-first mentality and is always prepared and dependable to follow through with any project,” Strutz wrote in a letter of recommendation. “He lives his life with character, kindness and consistency that is refreshing and a joy to be around.”
The honor roll student has a 4.0 GPA and scored a 28 on his college entrance exam. Besides wanting to give everything his best effort, Turner said doing well academically is vital as a first-generation college student.
“In my family, none of them have bachelor's degrees, so picking out a college has a lot to do with finances,” Turner said. “Getting good grades has really been about getting the ability to go to college.”
Turner plans to attend either the University of Mary or Concordia College to study music education. He hopes to one day work as a music teacher at the high school or collegiate level.
