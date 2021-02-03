MDU Resources Teen of the Week: School spirit is music to class president’s ears

Century High School senior Kiana Sayler has been active in student council for nine years, and serves as council president and also as president of her class. She enjoys being involved and thrives on the happiness of others.
English teacher Karri Landeis said Sayler is a natural leader, and that Sayler has enthusiasm for helping others and being a part of her school.
“Kiana challenges herself to be her best and through that, she leads others in making them their best,” Landeis wrote in a letter of recommendation. “She will be successful no matter what path she follows. I am confident that all she needs is opportunity.”
The daughter of Troy and Tanja Sayler, of Bismarck, is this week's Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school seniors will be recognized by spring, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the weekly winners to receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group.
Sayler also leads in her extracurriculars. She was elected vice president of the environmental club her junior year and has been a hip hop routine leader for the Century Centahnas dance team for two years.
Sayler has been dancing since she was 3 years old, and said it's always been a passion. While her favorite style is hip hop, she also performs in kick, jazz and pom routines. She said that after being on the varsity team for four years, she is proud of how much her team and program have progressed.
“When I started as a freshman, we were a super-tiny team; it was a rough year,” Sayler said. “Seeing how far we’ve grown in the past four years is amazing. I basically grew up with my teammates, and it’s been nice to see how much our hard work has paid off and how we developed as dancers and people.”
Sayler works part time at Plant Perfect and the Starion Sports Complex. She said she especially enjoys working at Plant Perfect since gardening has become a huge part of her life. Her love of plants helped push her into wanting to study biology and horticulture.
The National Honor Society member said her favorite way to give back is through the United Way Backpack Program.
“I go home and I get a meal while other kids don't, so it’s nice to see that these kids are getting fed,” Sayler said. “I think it’s a really good way to give back to the community. You don't realize how much food kids need until you’re there packing it.”
Sayler maintains a 4.04 weighted GPA while taking advanced placement courses. The AP Scholar said she had a hard time in school when she was younger. Once she figured out her learning style, she was able to excel in challenging courses.
“It’s really for my future and college because the more that I prepare now, the easier it’s going to be for the future,” Sayler said.
She plans to study biology at North Dakota State University, and hopes to one day work as a biology teacher.