MDU Resources Teen of the Week: School spirit is music to class president’s ears

Century High School senior Kiana Sayler has been active in student council for nine years, and serves as council president and also as president of her class. She enjoys being involved and thrives on the happiness of others.

English teacher Karri Landeis said Sayler is a natural leader, and that Sayler has enthusiasm for helping others and being a part of her school.

“Kiana challenges herself to be her best and through that, she leads others in making them their best,” Landeis wrote in a letter of recommendation. “She will be successful no matter what path she follows. I am confident that all she needs is opportunity.”

The daughter of Troy and Tanja Sayler, of Bismarck, is this week's Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school seniors will be recognized by spring, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the weekly winners to receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group.

Sayler also leads in her extracurriculars. She was elected vice president of the environmental club her junior year and has been a hip hop routine leader for the Century Centahnas dance team for two years.