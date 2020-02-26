MDU Resources Teen of the Week: School newspaper editor spells fun 'soccer'

Do you enjoy volunteering?

Yes, it's just a good feeling to volunteer. One of the most recent things I've done is through Student Council -- we went trick-or-treating for canned goods. I think it's really heartwarming to go throughout your community and collect canned goods, and see how much people are willing to donate and help out. It just feels good to see everyone donating.

What is the one word you would use to describe yourself?

Determined. I enjoy challenging myself, and I think my determination is what allows me to do that. When I start a project, I want to finish it, and I work hard to finish it and make sure it's done well.

Who or what motivates you to succeed?

My parents. My mom always is stressing to me the importance of being successful and being happy, more importantly, and working hard to get you there. And then my dad -- he's an educator -- he really showed me how important your education is and how that can affect your future.

What are some of your favorite pastimes?

I like to crochet. I also do some embroidery stuff. In the summer, I really like growing a garden.

