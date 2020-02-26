MDU Resources Teen of the Week: School newspaper editor spells fun 'soccer'

Mandan High School senior Courtney Entzi is the co-editor of her school newspaper, The Courier, which was named the 2019 Best of Show Newspaper by the North Dakota Student Media Association.
The 18-year-old, whose favorite news beat to cover is sports, won first place in News Magazine Layout, along with Liberty Hurley, of Mandan. The Courier also recently received national recognition for one of its cover pages, according to Entzi.
“It's really exciting to get recognized for stuff like that,” she said. “The work that I've done on the newspaper is one of the things I'm most proud of. I just really like being able to create something for others to enjoy.”
The daughter of Jamie and Kristi Entzi, of Mandan, is this year's 25th Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school seniors will be recognized by spring, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the weekly winners to receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group.
Entzi has been playing varsity soccer since seventh grade and says she loves the intricacy of the sport.
“There's a lot of skill to it,” she said. “When you're looking from the outside it doesn't seem that complicated, but when you're on the field with your teammates, the positions are all very important to each aspect of the game.”
The athlete dislocated her knee while playing basketball her freshman year, and she recently underwent knee surgery for the third time. She will be unable to play soccer as a senior.
“I had the first surgery and it failed, then the second surgery failed. We're on my third surgery now, and it looks like it's going good,” she said. “I will not be able to participate (in soccer) this year, which is really unfortunate, but I'm still excited to be a part of the team and help out.”
Entzi plans to study biology and neuroscience at North Dakota State University this fall, with the aim of becoming a neurologist. She decided on a career in the medical field, she said, after meeting with numerous health care professionals following her injury.
The honor student who works at Raging Rivers Water Park and Mandan After Care has completed advanced coursework and will graduate high school with more than 20 college credits under her belt.
“Courtney is a diligent student. She is the type of student every teacher enjoys having in class,” Mandan High School English teacher Seth Peterson wrote in a letter of recommendation. “Courtney is … very personable. She is enjoyable in conversation. She has a good sense of humor. At the risk of sounding trite, she is a nice person.”
Do you enjoy volunteering?
Yes, it's just a good feeling to volunteer. One of the most recent things I've done is through Student Council -- we went trick-or-treating for canned goods. I think it's really heartwarming to go throughout your community and collect canned goods, and see how much people are willing to donate and help out. It just feels good to see everyone donating.
What is the one word you would use to describe yourself?
Determined. I enjoy challenging myself, and I think my determination is what allows me to do that. When I start a project, I want to finish it, and I work hard to finish it and make sure it's done well.
Who or what motivates you to succeed?
My parents. My mom always is stressing to me the importance of being successful and being happy, more importantly, and working hard to get you there. And then my dad -- he's an educator -- he really showed me how important your education is and how that can affect your future.
What are some of your favorite pastimes?
I like to crochet. I also do some embroidery stuff. In the summer, I really like growing a garden.
