MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Outstanding Volunteer is grateful for enrichment programs

Bismarck High School senior Gabrielle Belanger is a three-time recipient of the National Honor Society's Outstanding Volunteer award for serving more than 75 hours annually within her school and community.
“Volunteering is everything to me. I know the community really benefits from it … and I also think it's so beneficial to an individual,” the National Honor Society president said. “I know I've really developed so much during my time volunteering.”
The 17-year-old daughter of Maryse Mathieu and Eric Belanger, of Bismarck, is this year's 30th Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school seniors will be recognized by spring, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the weekly winners to receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group.
The Key Club co-president began pouring her heart into Bismarck High's Coffee for a Cause program her sophomore year. Every other Friday she prepares and serves coffee drinks, many of which are her original creations, with all proceeds benefiting students in need at her school.
“It's really gratifying because the school means so much to me, and just to be able to do a little and give a little back to the school is really amazing,” she said.
Belanger, who lists volunteering as a favorite pastime, also serves numerous local nonprofit organizations including Kiwanis International, Walk to End Alzheimer's and Brave the Shave.
The National Merit finalist and Presidential Scholar nominee has taken nine Advanced Placement classes and has a 4.25 GPA. She is one of Bismarck High's No. 1 ranked seniors.
Belanger has been enrolled in an enrichment program every summer since fifth grade. Last year she attended Harvard Summer School, where she earned eight college credits. She received A's in both courses she studied -- globalization and global justice, and writing about social and ethical issues.
The science enthusiast previously attended Brown University's precollege program and the Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth. She traveled to Fiji, New Zealand and Australia in 2017 to volunteer as a People to People ambassador.
“I thought all of the enrichment programs were just that -- super-enriching -- and I can't imagine something better for my development as a student,” she said.
Belanger plans to study biology, on her way to becoming a physician, at an out-of-state college this fall.
“Gabbi is an intelligent and focused young woman who has high expectations for herself and is dedicated to achieving her goals. She truly wants to learn, and that is increasingly rare in a world that has become all about the score,” Bismarck High School English instructor Rosann Jacobs-Fode wrote in a letter of recommendation. “Gabbi manages her schedule better than most adults … She is resilient and determined and does not allow setbacks or obstacles to get in her way.”
You are very active in Science Olympiad, soccer and choir. What do you like most about each?
Through Science Olympiad, I learned what I'm passionate about. The medical events stood out to me as so interesting, and what I was drawn to. Soccer is very dear to my heart. It's really great to go out and relieve some stress with my friends. I've been very involved in both my school choir and the Central Dakota Children's Choir. The people -- conductors and peers -- have grown really dear to my heart.
How did you acquire your skill of speaking fluent French?
My family is actually from Canada. I was born in Ottawa and my mom and dad are from Quebec. We moved here when I was 3 years old. We -- my nuclear family of six -- all speak French at home.
What is the one word you would use to describe yourself?
Grateful. I could not be where I am today without all of the opportunities my parents have given me. I'm grateful for the life I've been able to live, the people I've been able to meet, the opportunities I've been given.
If you could offer advice to underclassmen, what would it be?
It's important to find a balance between your social life and academics and extracurriculars.
