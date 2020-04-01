MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Outstanding Volunteer is grateful for enrichment programs

You are very active in Science Olympiad, soccer and choir. What do you like most about each?

Through Science Olympiad, I learned what I'm passionate about. The medical events stood out to me as so interesting, and what I was drawn to. Soccer is very dear to my heart. It's really great to go out and relieve some stress with my friends. I've been very involved in both my school choir and the Central Dakota Children's Choir. The people -- conductors and peers -- have grown really dear to my heart.

How did you acquire your skill of speaking fluent French?

My family is actually from Canada. I was born in Ottawa and my mom and dad are from Quebec. We moved here when I was 3 years old. We -- my nuclear family of six -- all speak French at home.

What is the one word you would use to describe yourself?

Grateful. I could not be where I am today without all of the opportunities my parents have given me. I'm grateful for the life I've been able to live, the people I've been able to meet, the opportunities I've been given.