MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Newspaper editor aces her exams

Fode is a member of Century’s speech team. She participates in the impromptu and serious prose categories. She placed first at regionals in 2019 and 2020.

“I think the team dynamic we have is just so great,” Fode said. “There isn’t any competitiveness amongst us. Whenever one of us succeeds, no one is ever bitter that that other person did better than them. We all support each other and just want everyone to do well, and that is something that I really like being a part of.”

Fode is a National Honor Society member and enjoys volunteering at Heaven's Helpers Soup Cafe. She also works as a lifeguard at the BSC Aquatic & Wellness Center.

She maintains a 4.2 weighted GPA and scored a 32 on her ACT college entrance exam. She is taking her seventh advanced placement course. The AP Scholar will receive a year’s worth of college credit since she has passed every exam so far.

Fode said that her motivation to take so many advanced courses and do well in school comes from her mother.