MDU Resources Teen of the Week: New Salem farm girl reaps success in FFA

New Salem High School senior Jolie Sanders has been a part of her local FFA chapter since she was a seventh grader. She previously served as historian and secretary and is now the chapter president, something she has always wanted to achieve.

“Sitting in on the officer’s team is a cool experience, but as president, you get to see the inner workings of everything,” Sanders said. “You get to interact with every part of the chapter which you don't get to see from anywhere else. FFA has taken me a long way in life.”

The daughter of Josh and Kyla Sanders, of New Salem, is this week's Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school seniors will be recognized by spring, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the weekly winners to receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group.

Sanders is a state finalist in multiple FFA events and has competed at the national level. This year will be her third time going to the national convention, where she will compete in the meats evaluation event.

FFA advisor Shawn Feiring said Sanders takes her leadership responsibilities seriously and always puts forth her best effort. He said her can-do attitude enables her to succeed.

“Jolie is very active in our FFA chapter and takes her role as a leader very seriously,” Foerderer wrote in a letter of recommendation. “She has made not only a huge impact on the FFA chapter, but she has inspired me as well.”

Another activity Sanders is passionate about is 4-H. She joined as a cloverbud when she was 5 years old and has loved it since. She said she started by just showing two goats but went on to try cooking projects, sewing projects, and showing beef, sheep and pigs.

“I really like the family aspect because you really get to connect with this group over the summer,” Sanders said.

She also is involved in volleyball, National Honor Society and band, where she serves as president and plays the alto saxophone, baritone saxophone and bass clarinet.

Sanders takes great joy in giving back to her community. She enjoys volunteering with her 4-H, FFA and National Honor Society teams. She said she hopes future generations of students will continue to serve those that are in need.

When she is not busy with school or extracurriculars, Sanders works as a receptionist and COVID-19 screener at the Knife River Care Center. She said she loves working with the residents, who will sometimes visit with her for hours at a time.

Sanders has made the honor roll multiple times and was recognized as the Lion’s Club Outstanding Student. She maintains a 3.8 GPA while taking dual credit classes, and she scored a 29 out of 36 on her college entrance exam.

She plans to start in the nursing program at North Dakota State University next fall and eventually apply to the nurse practitioner program.

