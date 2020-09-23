MDU Resources Teen of the Week: New Salem farm boy leads in academics

The Christians In Action Youth Group member said he enjoys giving back to his community and helping people in need. He especially enjoys volunteering at soup kitchens since cooking is a favorite hobby of his.

“It makes you feel good knowing that you're doing something for your community and is greatly beneficial for those who truly need it or who are deprived of other things we take for granted,” he said.

So far, Kunkel has had a 4.0 GPA and has been on the A honor roll every semester. He scored a 31 out of 36 on his ACT college entrance exam.

Kunkel’s favorite class is his cooperative work experience where he acts as a student aide to his school’s technology coordinator. He enjoys working with computers and helping out his fellow classmates with technology issues.

Kunkel said his family plays a big role in his academics. He said they support him by being understanding and by attending his events.

“You know they care,” he said. “My mother had to be in Fargo for something but she felt so bad that she couldn't make it to a band concert and to me, it wasn't that big of a deal, but to know that it was to her, it meant a lot. You know they got your back and they really want you to do well. I just know that they're proud.”