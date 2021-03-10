MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Legacy photographer focuses on helping others

“Bella is polite, respectful, and motivated to do her best work,” Riehl wrote in a letter of recommendation. “She demonstrates a strong work ethic, positive attitude and the aptitude to hand in a well-done project on time.”

Her photography eventually led to her role as the yearbook editor-in-chief. While she was originally just interested in taking photos, Ternes said, she learned to love all aspects of the yearbook.

“It’s cool to have something at the end of the year that you’re proud of,” she said. “Seeing everybody flip through it and be excited to see themselves and their friends is a great feeling.”

Ternes also is involved in student council, the academic olympics, key club, art club and law club, and she plays varsity volleyball and basketball.

“When seniors would graduate, they’d always say to be involved but as a freshman, I never did and I don't know why,” Ternes said. “When I was a sophomore, I decided that I needed to be involved in everything that I can, and I love it.”

The National Honor Society member said her favorite ways to give back are volunteering at Seeds of Hope Thrift Store and writing cards for nursing home residents.