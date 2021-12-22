MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Kidder county senior leads peers by example

As student council and class president, Kidder County High School senior Sophia Oster has a lot of responsibility when it comes to planning and running school events such as pep rallies and prom. However, she said she enjoys taking charge and making sure everything runs smoothly.

“Being in those leadership positions allows me to be a role model for younger students and for my peers that will be coming up in those same roles,” she said. “Overall, I think they allow me to be a more well-rounded individual which will help me in my future.”

The daughter of Joe and Amanda Oster, of Steele, is this week's Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school seniors will be recognized by spring, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the weekly winners to receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group.

Oster is also a leader in the jazz band where she sits first chair as a flute and piccolo player. Outside of school she has been playing the violin since she was 6 years old.

Oster is also involved in pep club, yearbook, golf, and does stats for girls basketball and football. She started doing basketball stats as a freshman when her basketball-playing friends told her that they needed someone to fill the stats position. Two years later, she said the football coach approached her to do football stats since she was experienced.

Social studies teacher and student council adviser Jennifer Kallenbach said Oster is clearly well-respected by both her classmates and her teachers as she is dependable and a great listener. Kallenbach said Oster has personally helped organize monthly schoolwide assemblies, yearly food drives and the school’s blood drive.

“As student council president she is someone that her classmates can count on to get tasks completed,” Kallenbach wrote in a letter of recommendation. “I genuinely feel lucky to have had the opportunity to teach Sophia. I have no doubt that she will be successful in her career plans and continue to be a positive influence to those around her.”

When she isn’t in sports or extracurriculars, Oster works as a Caribou barista and likes to volunteer at food drives, school fundraisers and community cleanup days.

“I think volunteering is important because it’s a way to benefit the community as a whole,” she said. “I think that volunteering shows the goodness in a person’s character. It shows that they care about the bigger picture and more than just themselves.”

Oster maintains a 3.97 GPA while taking dual credit courses. She said she takes pride in getting good grades since they can help her achieve her dream of working in the fashion merchandising field.

“Growing up, fashion and clothing was one of my main passions and my mother has helped me fuel that passion since she ran a clothing business for a while,” she said. “I just love everything that has to do with style and fashion.”

Oster plans to study fashion merchandising in the fall at either the University of Minnesota or Central Michigan University.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0