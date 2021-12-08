MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Hebron senior tackles being a busy student athlete

Hebron High School senior Jaiden Krizan said that when it comes to his small-town school, he likes to be involved in as much as he can.

One way he likes to engage with his peers is by being in student council. He serves as secretary and was previously the president.

“I enjoy being involved in the decision-making and being able to have a say,” he said. “When it comes to school events, everyone tends to just complain instead of doing anything about it. Ever since I was young, instead of complaining, I’d rather be in the place to make decisions.”

The son of Christine and Jason Krizan, of Hebron, is this week's Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school seniors will be recognized by spring, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the weekly winners to receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group.

Krizan’s list of extracurriculars also includes National Honor Society, school mentoring, band, choir and FFA.

Krizan has been in FFA since the seventh grade. He has served as a sentinel the past two years. He said he and his chapter enjoy giving back to the community through freewill breakfasts and other service projects.

“Being in a small town of roughly 900 people, everyone has to look out for each other here,” Krizan said. “Everyone knows each other, and it's nice to know that there are other people looking out for you and looking out for the community.”

Krizan also is an active athlete, playing football and basketball and participating in track.

He also tried cross country as a sophomore when he had to leave football after getting a concussion. But Krizan said he loved football too much not to play, and he went back to being a linebacker his junior year. During the second quarter of his first game back, Krizan got a second concussion. He got to play football again this year but had to be the punter and kicker.

“Being a linebacker was my favorite part of the sport; I just never really got to experience that on the varsity level other than that quarter and a half that I got to play,” he said. “But I love football, and I’m glad I still got to be a part of that team.”

Social studies teacher and basketball coach Greg Pruitt said not only does Krizan excel as a student athlete, he also is dedicated to being a positive member of his community.

“He stands out from other student athletes I have worked with in the past because of his outstanding academic and motivational skills,” Pruitt wrote in a letter of recommendation. “He has impressed me with his dedication to his peers and by always putting their interests before his.”

The straight A student maintains a 3.9 GPA and has taken two dual-credit courses. Krizan said doing well in school will help him achieve his goal of one day working in banking.

Krizan plans to attend Bismarck State College before enrolling in a four-year school and getting a degree in marketing and business.

