MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Hazen senior finds growth in helping others

As a student council member and National Honor Society chapter president, Hazen High School senior Sydney Rogness can usually be found setting up school events or out helping her community.

Counselor Kris Krause said Rogness is a positive influence at her school; she is a hard worker and the first to volunteer when something needs to get done.

“Year after year she has shown up and done the behind-the-scenes work that benefits teachers, students and the community of Hazen,” Krause wrote in a letter of recommendation. “The vast majority of the time she receives no acknowledgement for this work and is motivated by the needs of her community.”

Thirty-two high school seniors will be recognized by spring, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the weekly winners to receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group.

Rogness said she likes to keep busy and be involved in her school, which is how she ended up in pep club; homecoming court; Family, Career and Community Leaders of America; and Future Business Leaders of America, where she serves as president. She said taking part in these extracurriculars has helped her come out of her shell and develop leadership skills.

“As a freshman, I was really shy and timid, and I didn't really know what I could contribute to my school. As I got more involved in these organizations and leadership roles, I learned that I am a leader and that I can be a confident person who can make a difference,” Rogness said.

She has been playing volleyball and golf since middle school. She said it was a tough choice when she had to pick one over the other her senior year, but she decided on golf because of how much fun she has with her team on the course. She hopes to make her third state appearance this year.

“I love to talk and I love to walk, so golf is my favorite thing because I get to push my little cart around, hang out with my friends, and every once in a while I hit the golf ball and hope that I do good,” she said.

The straight A student is ranked second in her class and challenges herself by taking dual-credit courses. She has been awarded multiple “student of the year” awards by her teachers for being exemplary in her classes. Rogness said she is proud that she pushed herself to do so well.

Outside of school, Rogness works three part-time jobs and enjoys volunteering through National Honor Society and FBLA. Her volunteer work includes helping out at a youth volleyball camp and running a giving tree for a local hospital.

Rogness plans to attend North Dakota State University to study nursing, with hopes of one day working as a nurse practitioner specializing in women’s health.

