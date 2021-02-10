MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Hazelton farm girl takes center stage in leading her school

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While music is a passion of Dahl’s, she said that speech has a special place in her heart. She was the first person from her school to place at the state competition. Last year, she state qualified in five different events and got into all-state.

In 2017, Dahl’s father died from cancer. She said the first few years without him were very difficult. While she still misses him, she said she has grown from the experience and knows that even though he isn’t there, he is still watching over her.

“He is a huge motivating factor for me and always has been so supportive and encouraging,” Dahl said. “I just hope that I can continue to make him proud.”

The National Honor Society member loves volunteering at her church as a Sunday school teacher. She said being able to work with the younger kids and make a positive impact on their day is one of her favorite things to do.

“Volunteering is important to me because it gives me an opportunity to give back to the small community that has given so much to me,” Dahl said. “In a small community, everyone is willing to help out at the drop of a hat. And when my dad passed away, they did exactly that. So this is an opportunity for me to reach out and to help other people who need it.”