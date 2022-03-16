MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Grass is already greener for teen business owner

St. Mary’s Central High School senior Nicholas Windsor changed the trajectory of his life when he volunteered at age 14 to mow a family friend’s lawn.

He instantly fell in love with the work and decided it was something he’d like to build on.

Windsor is now the owner and operator of Northern Winds Lawn and Landscaping, working full time mowing close to 50 lawns when the snow is gone. He said his girlfriend and her mom helped pick out the name -- something that wasn’t exactly tied back to him but that carries his spirit by sharing the initials N and W.

Windsor is proud of how much his business has grown but said this is only the beginning.

“After I had started mowing that first lawn, I talked with people about it and decided at least for right now, it’s kind of the best bet for me to try to pursue it and find a career in doing what I love,” he said.

The son of Suzanne Windsor, of Bismarck, is this week's Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school seniors will be recognized by spring, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the weekly winners to receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group.

Windsor plans to keep operating his business for as long as he can, and he hopes to one day make a viable career out of it. His goal is to be able to expand the business to include landscaping services and to be able to give back to his community through his business.

“I do some landscaping now but it's tough with all of the mowing,” he said. “My goal is to have a few good-quality guys that take up the mowing, and then I’d be interested in trying to start a construction and landscaping side of the business as well.”

Besides being a business owner, Windsor is a varsity wrestler and football player. He said he treasures all of the connections he has made through sports. He also played on St. Mary's 2020 Class AA title team.

“I was fortunate to be with a really good group of guys. It was really cool to be able to go out and win a state championship with them,” he said. “It was the most fun year I had ever had.”

Counselor Jill Vollmers said Windsor works hard to be a good role model and leader for his classmates and teammates. She said the National Honor Society member takes any extra time he has to volunteer within his school, church and community.

“Nicholas is a remarkable young man for his work ethic, academic achievements and willingness to help others,” Vollmers wrote in a letter of recommendation. “He always has a good attitude, is always smiling and will help anyone that needs it.”

Windsor maintains a 4.06 weighted GPA and has taken a total of six Advanced Placement and dual-credit classes. He said that doing well academically ultimately will get him one step closer to his lawn care business dream.

Windsor plans to attend the University of Mary to get a degree in business while minoring in finance and accounting.

