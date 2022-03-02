MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Grant County senior looks forward to future in agriculture

Grant County High School senior Samantha Ellison has always been interested in working with animals, having grown up on the family farm and ranch.

Besides running her family’s 350 black Angus cattle, Ellison also works as a certified veterinary assistant in training.

English teacher Kay Rivinius said Ellison is a determined and disciplined student who gives everything her all. She said Ellison’s work ethic can be seen in how she helps on the family ranch.

“Samantha is not intimidated as she rolls up her sleeves and gets to work,” Rivinius wrote in a letter of recommendation. “She is not hesitant to be in the middle of branding, castrating, sorting, vaccinating or inseminating to better the breed and to continue operations for future growth.”

The daughter of Jeff Ellison, of Lemmon, South Dakota, is this week's Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school seniors will be recognized by spring, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the weekly winners to receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group.

Ellison tries to make the most of her high school career by being involved in as much as she can. She is a member of FFA and Future Business Leaders of America and has qualified for both organizations’ national conventions. Last year, Ellison ranked 16th in veterinary science at the FFA national convention.

Ellison has played varsity basketball and volleyball since freshman year. This year she served as captain for both teams.

She also has been inducted into three honor societies: GCHS Honor Society, National Honor Society and the National Society of High School Scholars.

Ellison wears many hats around her school. She is the pep club treasurer and secretary, NHS vice president, FBLA vice president and senior class president. Though her graduating class is small -- seven including her -- Ellison is proud to be representing her peers.

“I looked up to the juniors and seniors when I was in seventh grade, and I thought they were the coolest people ever,” she said. “So getting to be a leader, I just enjoy trying to do my best for them. It really encourages you to push yourself even farther and succeed in those things when you know you have so many little eyes looking up at you and wanting to be like you.”

Ellison has maintained a 4.0 GPA while taking three dual-credit classes this year. While it’s hard to balance school, clubs and work, she said, she is inspired and motivated by her mother, who died from cancer in 2015.

“It’s always been a goal of mine to do my best in everything that I do,” Ellison said. “One of the reasons why I’m so motivated to achieve in academics and sports is because ultimately I’m just trying to make her proud.”

Ellison plans to attend North Dakota State University and major in animal sciences. She wants to pursue a Ph.D. specializing in beef cattle genetics.

