MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Girls State governor proud to represent her small town

When Mott-Regent High School senior MaryJane Mayer attended North Dakota Girls State 2021, she didn’t plan on running for governor, much less getting elected.

Mayer is the first girl from Mott to hold the title at the leadership program focusing on government processes. She said she is proud to be from a small town and hopes her position can help put Mott on the map. Mayer also is continuing a family legacy since her brother, Teddy, was elected governor of Boys State in 2018. But this was also a very personal accomplishment for her.

“I’ve kind of always been Teddy’s sister and so I never really had a name for myself, but I knew I could do just as good as he can,” she said. “It was a really empowering moment and I’m so grateful for that because when I got elected governor, I finally wasn’t just Teddy’s sister, I was just me.”

The daughter of Darwyn and Rachael Mayer, of Mott, is this week's Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school seniors will be recognized by spring, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the weekly winners to receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group.

Mayer is captain of three varsity teams: volleyball, basketball, and track and field. She has won multiple MVP awards and finished eighth at state in hurdles as a junior. While she loves all of her sports, Mayer acknowledges that volleyball holds a special place in her heart.

“It's just so much fun playing a sport and being a part of a team,” she said. “Not all of the pressure is on you all of the time, and you get to make such great connections.”

Mayer is class president, student council president and Future Business Leaders of America vice president. She also is a part of FFA, Acalympics, Quiz Bowl and choir, and she plays the clarinet and tenor saxophone in band.

“I think it's almost inspiring for the younger kids to look up and see someone so involved and having so much fun doing it,” she said. “I think that really helps our community in the long run.”

Mayer enjoys giving back to her community through 4-H, which she has been a part of for 10 years, and volunteering as a Bible school youth leader and song leader for her church.

Mayer always puts other people first and is an immense help to the community and her school, according to science teacher and track and field coach Jared Dewald.

“I personally believe this school would not function as well without her amazing input and dedication,” Dewald wrote in a letter of recommendation. “She is genuine, has good morals and is the hardest-working student at Mott-Regent.”

The class valedictorian maintains a 4.0 GPA and has taken six dual-credit classes, which she hopes will give her a head start when she attends the University of Mary in the fall.

Mayer still hasn’t decided on a major but is considering studying politics, business, social studies education, education administration or construction management.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0