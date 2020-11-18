MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Future sports journalist captures audience on social media

Bismarck High School senior Logan Schaubert is known for his love of the North Carolina Tar Heels basketball team. He has been a fan since he was 4 and has always pictured himself at Chapel Hill as either a player or a professional broadcaster.
“That has always been my dream,” Schaubert said. “I remember watching the commentators scream over the loudspeakers at the stadium, and I’ve always wanted to be that kind of guy.”
In 2017, Schaubert took his first step as a sports journalist and made his own UNC fan page on Instagram, heelsreport, where he posts highlights and updates. The page has 17,000 followers, making it one of the largest of its kind.
“I thought having a thousand followers was the biggest deal and I thought that was where I was going to top off at,” Schaubert said. “It’s amazing how far I’ve come and how much I’ve learned.”
The son of Darian and Pam Schaubert, of Bismarck, is this week's Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school seniors will be recognized by spring, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the weekly winners to receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group.
To make content, Schaubert watches the games, designs his own graphics and personally interviews players. He has talked to Jeremiah Francis, David Noel, Walker Kessler and Cole Anthony, to name a few. During the season, he usually spends up to 10 hours a week on the page.
“That takes a lot of my time because it takes a lot of planning,” Schaubert said. “It’s a long process but I thoroughly enjoy it.”
Besides his page, Schaubert takes part in student council, National Honor Society, and plays on varsity for basketball and football. On the weekends, he works as a referee for youth basketball.
Schaubert’s favorite extracurricular is working on the school’s newsmagazine, the HiHerald. He has been on staff since he was a freshman and has been the sports editor for the past two years.
“It has that family culture and I really do enjoy putting my own work out there,” Schaubert said. “In other classes you just do your work for a grade and you're not really proud of it, but for HiHerald, especially since it's been online, it reaches more people which makes me really proud. It feels good knowing that people are actually reading it and enjoying it.”
Schaubert enjoys volunteering and giving back to his community. His favorite experience was participating in a mentoring program at Wachter Middle School where he spent time with at-risk eighth-graders.
“I know what it's like to be a freshman going into high school where it's scary and you don't know where you're going or what you're doing,” Schaubert said.
Counselor Julie Berg said Schaubert has always been a positive asset to BHS and describes him as a well-rounded student.
“Logan’s ability to build relationships is one of his best qualities,” Berg wrote in a letter of recommendation. “He is approachable, relatable, mature and just fun to be around. He has the ability to make anyone he is talking to feel comfortable.”
Between his involvements, Schaubert maintains a 3.9 GPA while also taking dual credit and advanced placement classes.
“Education is important to me because it is the building blocks of life,” Schaubert said. “You can be a lot of things in life but at the end of the day, especially in athletics, your body is going to break down at some point and then all that's left is your education.”
Schaubert hopes to attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and study communications or broadcasting. He plans to one day work for a college or professional team as either a reporter or social media manager.
