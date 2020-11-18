MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Future sports journalist captures audience on social media

Bismarck High School senior Logan Schaubert is known for his love of the North Carolina Tar Heels basketball team. He has been a fan since he was 4 and has always pictured himself at Chapel Hill as either a player or a professional broadcaster.

“That has always been my dream,” Schaubert said. “I remember watching the commentators scream over the loudspeakers at the stadium, and I’ve always wanted to be that kind of guy.”

In 2017, Schaubert took his first step as a sports journalist and made his own UNC fan page on Instagram, heelsreport, where he posts highlights and updates. The page has 17,000 followers, making it one of the largest of its kind.

“I thought having a thousand followers was the biggest deal and I thought that was where I was going to top off at,” Schaubert said. “It’s amazing how far I’ve come and how much I’ve learned.”

The son of Darian and Pam Schaubert, of Bismarck, is this week's Teen of the Week.