MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Future health professional eager to start nursing career

Hauser also is a member of the Spanish club and serves as the National Honor Society club president. She was previously involved in student council, Students Against Destructive Decisions and jazz choir.

Hauser works as a certified nursing assistant at the Baptist Health Care Center. She said it is a rewarding job since she gets to have a close relationship with residents while also preparing for a future in nursing.

From a young age, Hauser wanted to pursue a career in the medical field. She said she was inspired by the nurses who helped her father before he died of cancer in 2009.

“When he was sick, we had hospice nurses at our home and I thought it was the coolest thing ever that they were there,” Hauser said. “They were just so kind to us and so helpful. So ever since then I really thought that the medical field was the place for me to be.”

The National Technical Honor Society member said she enjoys giving back to her community wherever and whenever she gets the chance. One of her favorite places to volunteer is at the Bismarck Senior Center.

“When you help others, you also help yourself,” she said. “There’s such a need in the community and if you can fill it, that’s so beneficial for everyone.”