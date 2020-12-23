MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Future dentist finds joy in helping others

Silbernagel maintains a 3.9 weighted GPA while taking dual credit courses and advanced placement courses. When she was a freshman, she set a goal of being on the honor roll every semester. She takes pride in achieving it.

“I think it’s really important to focus on your grades not only for now, but also for your future and what you want to be going out in the real world,” Silbernagel said. “Valuing your academics is important to show that you care and are determined to achieve those high standards.”

Outside of school, Silbernagel works as an administrative assistant for the North Dakota Hospital Association. She helps to locate people with unpaid medical bills and files documents for judgments.

Silbernagel said she has always been interested in working in the medical field. She decided she wanted to be a dentist when she was 7 years old.

Her mother also inspired her to go into the medical field. When Silbernagel was a sophomore, her mother was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer. Silbernagel wants to be like the doctors who saved her mother’s life.