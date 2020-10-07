MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Future Business Leader calls tennis court home

Mandan High School senior Lizzie Allan won first place for her business plan at the 2019 Future Business Leaders of America State Leadership Conference. The local FBLA president’s imaginary Hawaiian-themed coffee shop qualified her to compete at the national conference in San Antonio, Texas.

“It was a super-cool experience,” Allan said. “FBLA is one of the largest organizations for students in the country, and so we competed against everybody from different states and actually some people from other countries. It was cool to see so many different people.”

The daughter of Kevin and Nora Allan, of Mandan, is this week's Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school seniors will be recognized by spring, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the weekly winners to receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group.

When Allan was a member of DECA, she placed fifth in the restaurant management event at the state competition. She said FBLA is her favorite extracurricular since business is a passion of hers.

“I really like the people who I’ve been in it with, and I like business so it's fun to compete in that,” Allan said.