MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Football captain tackles good grades and community service

“The FFA taught me a lot of leadership skills, and being able to become president and being a leader that can pass that back on to a younger generation of students is really important,” Becker said.

Becker maintains a 4.0 GPA while taking college-level courses. He said he takes his education seriously, as it helps prepare him for a future career.

“It gets stressful at times but I enjoy it, so I always make sure to give it my best,” Becker said. “It's a lot of time management, and making sure that I can give it my all for my teammates and fellow students.”

Becker enjoys volunteering with his church and through FFA. His favorite way to give back to his community is preparing and packing meals for those in need.

“I’d say growing up, there's a lot of volunteers who helped form me into the man that I am today, and giving back to my community is extremely important,” Becker said. “I know that not everybody has the same opportunities that I do, so if I can give back and help one person for one minute of their lives, that'll be worth it.”