MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Football captain leads his team and youth

Shiloh Christian School senior Isaac Heringer grew up playing and watching sports. He now competes for three of his school’s varsity teams and is a captain for his favorite sport, football.

The 2020 all region football player said he loves the team aspect of the game and takes pride in being a leader.

“It was good to know that the coaches and players think of me as a leader on the team,” Heringer said. “There is some pressure. You have to be the guy in practice who is vocal and who does stuff right. But it's an honor and I’m glad that I got to be captain.”

The son of Heather and Joseph Heringer, of Bismarck, is this week's Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school seniors will be recognized by spring, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the weekly winners to receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group.

Heringer also plays basketball and baseball. He said that while it can be challenging to balance practices and games on top of schoolwork, it’s manageable if he uses his time wisely and puts in the extra effort.

Besides being an all region football player, one of Heringer’s proudest achievements was being named homecoming king by his classmates, which he said was a cool experience and a great honor.

Heringer recently was selected to be part of the Bismarck Rotary Club’s Junior Rotarian program. He attended weekly meetings, networked with community leaders and did a service project with the club.

“I’m really glad I did it,” he said. “I got to meet a lot of great people from around the community who have a lot more experience than I do.”

In his free time, Heringer enjoys working with kids through his volunteer work. He is a part of a prayer buddy program, serves as a youth worship team leader through his church, works as a coach for the Cross Training Camp in the summer and takes part in his school’s big brother big sister program, Trust in Teens.

The National Honor Society member said he enjoys volunteering because he can make a difference in people’s lives while also making new connections throughout his community.

Shiloh counselor and Trust in Teens Coordinator Kathleen Wrigley said Heringer is a tremendous role model who leads with integrity and kindness.

“I am blessed with a birds-eye view of Isaac’s character, his servant heart for children and his work ethic,” Wrigley wrote in a letter of recommendation. “Isaac has earned the trust of the younger students he has mentored in school, in church and through sports.”

Heringer maintains a 3.6 GPA and made the honor roll list. He plans to complete five dual-credit classes before he graduates to help prepare for college and a future career as a chiropractor. He became interested in the field after witnessing how it can help take care of and prevent injuries as an athlete.

Heringer plans to get a degree in biology before attending a chiropractic school.

