MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Flasher senior advocates for Angus

Flasher Public School senior Cassidy Strommen loves working with the Angus cattle her family raises on their ranch.

Her passion led her to being crowned a North Dakota Angus Princess by the North Dakota Angus Association. As princess, she is responsible for promoting the breed at sales, schools, parades and other events.

“That association has done a lot for me in terms of developing my communication skills, and I will always value my time as princess because of the experiences it gave me,” Strommen said.

The daughter of Aaron and Sheyna Strommen, of Solen, is this week's Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school seniors will be recognized by spring, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the weekly winners to receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group.

Strommen said she was roped into agriculture through her involvement with 4-H and FFA. Through those organizations she started livestock judging and showing pigs and cattle at county fairs, which has earned her multiple grand champion titles.

FFA adviser Macey Kleinjan said Strommen as chapter president puts in a lot of work to ensure her chapter succeeds by recruiting, planning events and participating in conferences.

“Cassidy has been a great asset to the Flasher agricultural education program,” Kallenbach wrote in a letter of recommendation. “Cassidy displayed talents in leadership, professionalism and responsibility. There were several times where Cassidy has gone beyond her duties as president.”

Strommen also is a junior member of the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association, the American Angus Association and the National Junior Angus Association. This past summer, she attended the National Junior Angus Show in Grand Island, Nebraska, where she ranked top five in the intermediate division of livestock judging.

“I really draw all of my passion for agriculture from those associations,” she said.

The honor student enjoys playing volleyball, playing guitar and singing in choir. Strommen said that coming from a small school, she enjoys getting to sing in the large honor choirs and meeting students from across the state. She has sung in choirs at Dickinson State University, Minot State University, Concordia College and All-State.

“It’s nice to go to honor choirs because it’s a bunch of people who really love to be there and really try to do their best,” she said. “It's such a change from my little Class B, six-person choir.”

When school is over and the chores are done, Strommen likes to spend time with her family. She said her family members are her biggest supporters and motivators, especially her little brother Clint, who was born with muscular dystrophy. Strommen said her brother is the light of her life and inspires her every day.

Stommen hopes to continue working in the ag field by majoring in agriculture communications at South Dakota State University.

