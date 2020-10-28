MDU Resources Teen of the Week: FFA president reaps the benefits of hard work

Wishek High School senior Alexa Ketterling joined FFA in seventh grade and has held the title of president since she was a sophomore.
FFA adviser Kristi Tonnessen said that in her years of experience with the program, no student has filled the president role better than Ketterling.
“Students like Alexa are few and far between,” Tonnessen wrote in a letter of recommendation. “She possesses incredible, unteachable drive and determination for the highest successes attainable.”
The daughter of Kermit and Dynette Ketterling, of Wishek, is this week's Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school seniors will be recognized by spring, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the weekly winners to receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group.
Ketterling has won seven state gold titles since joining FFA. She got to compete at the 2018 national convention in Indianapolis, where her agricultural sales team took seventh place.
“Just having the chance to compete with my team, I think, is the most rewarding experience that I've had,” Ketterling said.
In 2019, Ketterling attended the national Washington Leadership Conference and got to tour the nation's capital while learning about different leadership qualities.
Ketterling holds other leadership roles such as the varsity captain for volleyball and president of the student council. She also is on the varsity basketball team and plays flute in band.
"Being a leader makes me want to be the best version of myself that I can be,” Ketterling said. “Leadership is something that I have learned a lot about through my high school career and is something that I think is very important.”
Between her extracurriculars and her part-time job at 4 Seasons Floral, Ketterling maintains straight As while also taking dual-credit courses.
“Getting good grades is just something that I think is very important, not necessarily to actually get the good grade but to work hard to accomplish things,” Ketterling said. “When I get a good grade, it makes me feel very accomplished, and I like to work towards that so I can continue to strive and do what I want in the future.”
Ketterling enjoys giving back to her community whenever she gets the chance. She typically volunteers through FFA and student council.
“I live in a small community and they are so supportive of all of the events that I’m in, and I think it's just really important to be able to give back to them to let them know that we appreciate all of the support that they give us,” Ketterling said. “I think it's important to help others out and to offer help if you are able.”
Ketterling and her five siblings help out on the family farm. In her free time, she likes to hang out with her family at the lake.
She said her older siblings are an inspiration to her as she follows in their footsteps by being in the same activities as them.
“FFA is something that's kind of a tradition for my family, and I always knew that I was going to be in it someday,” Ketterling said. “Being younger and being able to watch them is part of the reason why I'm so involved in these activities. Watching them grow up and being a part of it, I thought that it was really cool, and I now have the chance to do that.”
Ketterling plans to major in radiologic sciences at North Dakota State University. She hopes to one day work in a hospital or clinic as a radiology technician.
