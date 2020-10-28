MDU Resources Teen of the Week: FFA president reaps the benefits of hard work

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ketterling holds other leadership roles such as the varsity captain for volleyball and president of the student council. She also is on the varsity basketball team and plays flute in band.

"Being a leader makes me want to be the best version of myself that I can be,” Ketterling said. “Leadership is something that I have learned a lot about through my high school career and is something that I think is very important.”

Between her extracurriculars and her part-time job at 4 Seasons Floral, Ketterling maintains straight As while also taking dual-credit courses.

“Getting good grades is just something that I think is very important, not necessarily to actually get the good grade but to work hard to accomplish things,” Ketterling said. “When I get a good grade, it makes me feel very accomplished, and I like to work towards that so I can continue to strive and do what I want in the future.”

Ketterling enjoys giving back to her community whenever she gets the chance. She typically volunteers through FFA and student council.