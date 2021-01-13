MDU Resources Teen of the Week: FFA president leads winning team and her community

“It really shows me how to be a role model,” Weigel said. “It drives me to be a better leader for other kids and to be the best that I can be for others.”

Outside of school, Weigel volunteers in her community. She was awarded Miss Bismarck’s Outstanding Teen 2020 with her platform based on promoting good mental health across the state.

“Giving back to my community is so important to me because it's where I live and I want to live in a prosperous place,” Weigel said. “I really like giving back because I can see the change around me when I promote good.”

In the summer of 2019, Weigel was selected to be a part of the Yuma Center’s Washington Week, during which she explored Washington, D.C. with girls from around the country to meet political leaders and learn about the intricacies of politics.

Weigel said while she enjoys politics as a hobby, she found that her true passion is nursing. As a junior, she participated in the Sanford MedX program where she shadowed a variety of health-related careers.

“That’s what really helped me decide what to do with my life,” Weigel said. “I’ve always wanted a job that can satisfy my need to help others, and I think nursing solves that goal.”