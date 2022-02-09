MDU Resources Teen of the Week: FFA officer looks forward to nursing career

New Salem-Almont High School senior Emily Morman loved serving as her FFA chapter’s reporter and is currently enjoying her position as vice president. But when she joined back in freshman year, she didn’t see herself taking on such big roles.

“Those leadership positions have really helped me grow as a person and have really helped me gain confidence,” Morman said. “I used to be really quiet and didn't like to speak to too many people, but getting an officer position has shown me that I am able to get out of my shell.”

The daughter of Tim and Tiffani Morman, of New Salem, is this week's Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school seniors will be recognized by spring, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the weekly winners to receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group.

As a freshman, Morman and her team qualified and went to the national FFA convention in Indianapolis, where they ranked top 10 in the veterinary science event. Last year, she took second at state in the milk qualities and products event and received a silver award at nationals.

Morman hopes to make her third national appearance this coming summer.

FFA Adviser Shawn Feiring said Morman takes her role as a leader seriously and is always willing to put forth her best effort for the benefit of the chapter.

“Emily has a can-do attitude that enables her to succeed in everything she sets out to accomplish,” Feiring wrote in a letter of recommendation. “She has made not only a huge impact on this FFA chapter, but she has inspired me as well.”

Sports is another passion of Morman’s. The year-round athlete has been in basketball, volleyball and track since freshman year. She said she works hard to be a team leader.

Morman also is involved in student council and in the National Honor Society, where she serves as the chapter secretary. While her schedule appears hectic, Morman enjoys staying busy and being involved as much as she can.

Morman works as a certified nursing assistant at Elm Crest Manor in New Salem during the summer. She said she loves working with her residents and takes pride in knowing that she takes care of others. Working at the nursing facility also helped her decide on a career path.

“I knew when I was younger that I wanted to do something medical-related, and for a while I was debating being a vet or something like a nurse or pediatrician. I just never could figure out exactly what,” Morman said. “Working at the nursing home has pinpointed that nursing is the field that I am really passionate about and is something I am going to work hard toward.”

Morman plans to attend the North Dakota State University School of Nursing at Sanford Health in Bismarck. Once she gets her nursing degree, she hopes to work as a registered nurse.

