MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Family inspires CNA to seek nursing career

Bismarck High School senior Taylor Kautzman didn't need to look far to find inspiration for a career.

“I knew early on I wanted to be a nurse,” she said of her goal since eighth grade. “The female side of my family are all nurses, so it sort of runs in the family.”

Kautzman, the daughter of Russ and Stephanie Kautzman, of Bismarck, is this week's Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school seniors will be recognized by spring, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the weekly winners to receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group.

Kautzman is involved in more than half a dozen extracurricular activities, while maintaining a 4.0 GPA and earning a Gold Presidential Award.

She played three years of high school basketball and has lettered five times in varsity golf. She’s the co-captain of her golf team, co-president of the HOSA–Future Health Professionals chapter, and is heavily involved in Key Club, National Honor Society, National Technical Honor Society and Bismarck High's Welcome Wagon.

Outside of school, she is certified in CPR and as a certified nursing assistant; she works as a CNA at Sanford Health, spending the bulk of her time helping cancer patients. She's a member of the Hygiene Hype service project and volunteers at various local organizations, including Girl Scouts, Papa's Pumpkin Patch and Heaven's Helpers soup kitchen.

"Taylor is a responsible, friendly, thoughtful and kind person," economics teacher Melissa Davis said. "She always puts in her best efforts and reflects the value of integrity, hard work, and compassion throughout her learning. She is truly a wonderful student."

Kautzman points to her physician's assistant and her mother as her biggest influencers.

“I’d say my mom has inspired me from a very young age,” she said. “She’s a registered nurse who works on the labor and delivery floor, and her dedication to providing the best care for her patients has always stuck out to me. I’ve had teachers, and other adults, who have had my mom as a nurse tell me how caring and inspiring she is. And that to me is exactly how I would want my patients to speak of me.”

Kautzman in December was accepted into the University of Minnesota’s nursing program. Her goal is to become a registered nurse, but she’s not planning to stop there.

“I want to change the way people experience health care; it will no longer be a place to fear but a place where patients will feel welcomed and heard," Kautzman said. "My end goal is to gain the knowledge and experience I need to become a physician assistant, where I will work to combat the stigma placed in the hospital. I see myself working somewhere with children -- either in the NICU (newborn intensive care unit) or in labor and delivery.”

