MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Elgin athlete takes off for future career in Air Force

Bogert also is a leader in the classroom. He is a part of Future Business Leaders of America and serves as the secretary and treasurer for National Honor Society, a peer leader for Sources of Strength and a student representative for the local School Improvement Curriculum Committee.

“I need to be at the top of my game and just be a good person because there are that many people looking to me for an example,” Bogert said. “I do not like seeing people messing around and not acting mature, so I need to provide a good example and set the next step for the next generation.”

Principal Terry Bentz said Bogert’s good leadership skills can be attributed to his positive attitude, his strong drive and his ability to work well with anyone.

“Jon’s ability to accept responsibility is remarkable,” Bentz wrote in a letter of recommendation. “He is very loyal and dedicated to whatever it is he takes part in. He exhibits excellent skills to be a successful future leader.”

Bogert enjoys helping anyone who needs it in his community. He works the soundboard for his church and mows lawns for the elderly. He also participates in a National Honor Society project in which members write letters to people in retirement homes.