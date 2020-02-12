MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Douglas farm boy finds growth in ministering to others

Max High School senior Camden Johnson serves as his father's right-hand man, overhauling engines, rebuilding transmissions and operating equipment on the family farm near Douglas.
The 18-year-old tinkers in the shop during the wintertime, fixing tractors and the like, and is in charge of tillage work in the spring. He operates the high-clearance sprayer and the grain cart during the summer and fall, respectively.
“I guess I stay pretty busy, but I love doing it. I love everything about farming,” Johnson said. “I love being outside, I love using my hands … I think, maybe, the most rewarding part about it is seeing the fruits of our labor.”
The son of Kyle and Vangela Johnson is this week's Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school seniors will be recognized by spring, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the weekly winners to receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group.
Mission work and volunteering is near to Johnson's heart. He has traveled to Mexico eight times to offer support to churches, orphanages and deportees, and five times to Minneapolis to provide food, clothing and cold-weather gear to the homeless.
The farm boy also gives back to his school, community and state. Sandbagging, helping and honoring individuals with special needs, visiting the elderly and donating homegrown produce to local food pantries are among the countless ways Johnson has served his neighbors.
“Volunteering in any aspect ... you might not know the effect it might have on other people but you'll come away a different person after helping,” he said. “Because, really, this life should be more about helping than getting, giving instead of getting.”
The class president is involved in FFA, in which he received a placement proficiency award at state last year in diversified crop production. He also participates in the McLean County Math Meet, as well as Envirothon and Academic Olympics.
Johnson, who has taken four dual-credit courses and is ranked No. 1 in his class with a 3.98 GPA, is passionate and driven, according to Minot First Assembly of God Youth Pastor Seth Taylor.
“Camden has grown up as a farmer and it shows in his work ethic and drive. There has never been a moment when I have seen him hesitate to give a helping hand, and … he is incredibly polite and respectful to everyone he meets,” Taylor wrote in a letter of recommendation. “Camden is also one of the humbler people I have had the chance to lead … he is constantly sharing credit, encouraging others and doing so at the same time that he is leading.”
What are your future plans?
I plan to attend Trinity Bible College for at least the next two years and get a degree in biblical studies, then come back to the farm and use that degree towards all the ministry stuff we will continue to do. I would love to become a farmer myself -- work with Dad to start my own operation.
What does your faith mean to you?
Jesus is just my No. 1 in my life. I believe He's the focal point and the way I make every decision around my life. I try to live every day like he is standing right beside me and letting my light shine to everyone around me, being a light to this dark world. I think faith is definitely an important part of my life and will continue to be until my dying day or until Jesus comes back.
Who or what motivates you to succeed?
My mom is always motivating me and telling or showing me to strive and do my best at school. My dad, out farming, (encourages me) to always do the best at everything that I can. They're pushing me to succeed … I think that's really shown through and I have a lot to thank them for.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I really love fishing, whether it's ice fishing or summer fishing. I love watching NASCAR and going to the races on Sunday nights at the dirt tracks. I love gardening and just tinkering on stuff in the shop.