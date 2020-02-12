MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Douglas farm boy finds growth in ministering to others

“Volunteering in any aspect ... you might not know the effect it might have on other people but you'll come away a different person after helping,” he said. “Because, really, this life should be more about helping than getting, giving instead of getting.”

The class president is involved in FFA, in which he received a placement proficiency award at state last year in diversified crop production. He also participates in the McLean County Math Meet, as well as Envirothon and Academic Olympics.

Johnson, who has taken four dual-credit courses and is ranked No. 1 in his class with a 3.98 GPA, is passionate and driven, according to Minot First Assembly of God Youth Pastor Seth Taylor.

“Camden has grown up as a farmer and it shows in his work ethic and drive. There has never been a moment when I have seen him hesitate to give a helping hand, and … he is incredibly polite and respectful to everyone he meets,” Taylor wrote in a letter of recommendation. “Camden is also one of the humbler people I have had the chance to lead … he is constantly sharing credit, encouraging others and doing so at the same time that he is leading.”

What are your future plans?