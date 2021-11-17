MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Dickinson senior elected to national leadership position

Dickinson High School senior Alyssa Haider said she was born to be a part of the Technology Student Association. With her mother as the local chapter adviser, Haider went to her first national conference at 6 months old.

Now Haider has 14 conferences under her belt, and after years of hard work and dedication, she's been named the program’s national vice president.

“I remember when I was 5 or 6, I used to be at the national conference and would see people walking by with their national officer badges and I thought they were so cool. And now I’m one of those people,” Haider said. “I know little Alyssa would be raving right now if she knew.”

The daughter of Bruce and Susan Haider, of Dickinson, is this week's Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school seniors will be recognized by spring, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the weekly winners to receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group.

Haider became an official member of TSA as a seventh grader. That also was when she decided to run for a state leadership position. Since then, she has served as the state second vice president, state vice president, state president, national sergeant at arms and her current position as national vice president.

“It's a great opportunity, I've learned so much from it,” she said. “And being national vice president has really been a rewarding experience.”

Haider also serves as the student council treasurer, Acalympics team captain and as a student representative for her school’s career and technical education advisory board. She has been inducted into the National Honor Society and the National Technology Honor Society.

History teacher Brian Ham said Haider is an active leader who is not afraid to get her hands dirty to get the job done. He said Haider’s work ethic and dedication to her goals are an inspiration to her peers.

“I have been a teacher for 24 years and there have been few students that I have come across during that time that have impressed me more than Alyssa,” Ham wrote in a letter of recommendation. “She is intelligent, organized, determined, but above all else a quality person.”

Outside of school, Haider dances with a local studio and works as a CNA at St. Luke’s Home. She said interacting with the residents is the best part of her job.

“It's really interesting to see the relationships you build with the residents,” Haider said. “They’re all just really sweet and so smart, so it is always great to get to work with them.”

The straight A student scored a 33 out of 36 on her college entrance exam and has taken 10 classes that count for college credit. Haider said she has always loved school and is motivated by her eagerness to learn.

Haider plans to major in neuroscience on the premedical track at the University of South Dakota. She later hopes to attend medical school and work as a physician.

